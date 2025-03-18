Number of Sports Channels Grows by 105% Since Middle of Last Year Per New Gracenote FAST Report

A new report on the state of FAST by Gracenote has found that the number of sports channels has grown by more than 105% since the middle of last year, and sports channels account for 13.6% of available FAST channels.

FAST channel distribution is unique from SVOD distribution

Very few FAST channels—or the content within them—are exclusive to any individual service or platform. This is a different dynamic from what we see in SVOD content distribution. In February 2025, for example, 91.5% of the content distributed by Amazon Prime Video audiences was exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Distribution is so different in FAST that certain platform-branded channels are even distributed to other platforms, as is the case with the Pluto-branded Judge Judy channel, which is also available on The Roku Channel.

The same is true of sports programming, and the wide distribution strategies in FAST means that audiences don’t have far to look to find the content they want. Viewers, for example, can watch the NFL Channel, MLB Channel and PGA Tour Channel on Pluto TV, Tubi and The Roku Channel. These channels primarily showcase recaps, highlights and sports-related programming.

Content distribution strategies for live sports on FAST channels will be far more exclusive than they are for other program types

This followed the launch of Roku’s premium sports FAST channel last August, which will broadcast MLB games, Formula 1 races and sports-themed Roku Originals developed with major professional sport leagues. Similarly, streaming platform Free Live Sports, Vix Premium Deportes and FanDuel TV Extra all broadcast live sports in real time. As of February 2025, Gracenote Global Video Data had a record of 118 individual FAST channels that feature team sports events. Not all of these, however, broadcast live competitions. The NFL and NHL channels, for example, broadcast game replays, while Vix Premium Deportes and FanDuel TV Extra broadcast live sports in real time.

