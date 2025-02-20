Netflix Turns to Vodcasts and Creators to Keep Audiences Plugged In

Netflix views video podcasts as an inexpensive way to expand and diversify content, increase ads revenue, and boost engagement—in particular to stem churn between series. In doing so, the streamer is taking a leaf out of the YouTube playbook, including tapping creators to create new formats or simply port existing shows to its platform.

Video podcasts, or "vodcasts" is a burgeoning market increasingly popular among younger audiences. According to Edison Research , 89% of Gen Z podcast listeners consumed podcasts with a video element in 2024 and that YouTube captures 31 percent of 13+ users who prefer them in video format. YouTube is ranked the number one podcast platform in the U.S. (with 400 million hours of podcast content streamed on TVs in 2024) overtaking Spotify and Apple. Forbes estimated that 100 million Americans listen to a podcast each week last year. Some 650 million people are predicted to listen to podscasts globally by 2027.

Strategic benefits

Video podcasts offer several advantages for Netflix. According to analysts at Bernstein , the move aligns with the streamer’s broader strategy to expand its total addressable market (TAM) and boost user engagement. Engagement is one of Netflix’s key focuses—alongside revenue and profit—and was described by execs in a 2024 letter to shareholders as the "best proxy for customer satisfaction."

“Penetration is nearing saturation in some markets, and consumption per person has remained steady at roughly 60 minutes per day in recent years. To sustain growth, Netflix needs to expand its TAM and drive higher engagement,” Bernstein wrote . Apple and Spotify may dominate podcast consumption, but Bernstein emphasize that Netflix doesn’t need to beat them.

Instead, they believe Netflix’ goal is to diversify its content and create a broader entertainment ecosystem. “At the end of the day, it’s about ROI. Adding another content category—one that could reach more subscribers and increase engagement—would help drive ROI,” Bernstein stated.

Another benefit is that vodcasts are significantly cheaper to produce compared to drama series or films. “Podcasts offer a more economical way to generate engaging content,” writes investor Ian Shepherd at Forbes . “This cost-effectiveness could allow Netflix to experiment with different formats and creators while maintaining profitable margins.”

Regular podcast content could keep subscribers coming back to the platform more frequently, potentially reducing churn and increasing overall platform engagement. “The ‘always-on’ nature of podcasts could help Netflix solve one of its key challenges: maintaining subscriber engagement between major series releases,” Shepherd says.

Chris Peterson, CEO of DWNLOAD Media agrees, telling Forbes that Netflix could build vodcasts around licensed IP or original content with built-in, engaged fan bases. “Imagine Netflix investing in a Friends rewatch podcast with members of the cast, or deep-dive discussions around evergreen favorites like Breaking Bad, The Office, or Suits—all of which have seen massive second lives on streaming,” Peterson suggests.

Squid Game might be another golden opportunity. Video podcasts are also a means for Netflix to expand its ad inventory. “The platform could potentially offer advertisers more targeted and engaging opportunities than traditional pre-roll or mid-roll ads,” per Shepherd, “while providing creators with more control over their ad inventory than they currently have on other platforms.”

Engaging social media creators

News that the streamer has been exploring talent to host talk-based video podcast shows came from Business Insider , but the company had been heavily trailing its move into different formats, including longer formats, fronted or created by successful social media creators.

In an analyst call following record quarterly results, co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said that talent could “graduate to” Netflix from social media services. “Our goal here is to entertain all audiences, including younger audiences who may be watching disproportionately more short-form content,” Sarandos said. “The beauty is that those folks all love film and TV shows as well.” He added, “As eyeballs get pulled into other places, we definitely want to be there for them as well. I do find that the short-form services also are a great breeding ground for new storytellers.”

For example, Netflix is producing the children’s show Ms. Rachel with educator and YouTube breakout Rachel Accurso; it is remaking couples therapy reality show Blue Therapy, based on the show debuted on YouTube channel Trend Centrl in 2021. This follows a deal for UK creator’s The Sidemen’s reality show Inside after the first series debuted on YouTube. Lemonada Media co-founder and CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer told Business Insider she “could see a world in which audio only and vodcasts are streamed on Netflix so that they can offer an all-in-one place to keep users on their platform for everything.”

Netflix also plans to introduce live voting for viewers around live and event programming. “People already come to Netflix for must-watch dating shows like Love is Blind and our behind-the-scenes sports shows like Quarterback or America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria in the content showcase Next on Netflix . “In the future we’ll be adding the ability to cast a vote live right from your screen which will open up new opportunities.”

YouTube is television

Netflix is far from alone in attempting to bring in youth audiences on the coat tails of creator followers. Amazon Prime Video reportedly paid YouTuber MrBeast $100m to create and front a new game show. Beast Games which launched before Christmas has become Amazon’s most-watched unscripted series ever, reaching 50 million viewers in 25 days. It reached number one on Amazon in 80 countries.

With the “MrBeast-ification of entertainment,” as Vox’s Rebecca Jennings put it , the lines between content, entertainment, television and influencer have blurred. Calling out the “YouTube-ification of television,” UK news site The Guardian highlighted the naked attempt to prioritize attention over anything like value (production or ethical) as a cause for despair. It quoted a MrBeast director telling Time : “These algorithms are poisonous to humanity. They prioritize addictive, isolated experiences over ethical social design, all just for ads. It’s not MrBeast I have a problem with. It’s platforms which encourage someone like me to study a retention graph so I can make the next video more addicting.”

This has prompted a wider debate about what actually constitutes television. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan is in no doubt. “YouTube is the new television” he declared in a recent blog post , backing this up with YouTube’s own stats that global viewers are watching, on average, over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on TVs daily, including 400m hours a month of supposedly audio-only podcasts, and that TV is of December 2024 the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S.

In previous earnings calls, Netflix bosses have signalled their intent to improve its share of TV viewership in the US: Nielsen data from its most recent monthly report, The Gauge, has YouTube at 11.1% and Netflix at 8.5% among streamers in December. TV has surpassed mobile and is now the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S. (by watch time), and according to Nielsen, YouTube has been #1 in streaming watch time in the U.S. for two years.

YouTube doubles down on ad formats, AI creator tools

That’s why YouTube plans to enhance the second screen experience by enabling users to interact with content being watched on TV via their mobile device, for example, to leave a comment or make a purchase. It is also experimenting with a ‘Watch With’ feature which enables creators to provide live commentary and real time reactions to games and events.

YouTube tested this feature last year with the NFL and plans to experiment with other sports and types of content in 2025. Mohan said YouTube will continue to introduce ad formats that work “particularly well” on Connected TVs, like QR codes and pause ads.

The Alphabet division is also touting how its AI tools can assist content creation. This includes auto dubbing , which automatically translates videos into multiple languages and which is being made available for all creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Last year YouTube launched Dream Screen and Dream Track which generate image backgrounds , video backgrounds and instrumental soundtracks for Shorts. Video generator Veo 2 is being rolled into Dream Screen soon, Mohan said.

