Sports Streaming Trends: How Digital Platforms Are Changing the Game

Sports dominate the niche streaming landscape in the United States. The 133 specialized sports platforms cater to passionate audiences with tailored content, surpassing services focused on reality shows, science and even news. The diversity within sports streaming reflects a broader shift in how fans engage with their favorite events, leagues and athletes.

Of these, 11% follow an ad-supported free model, like FIFA+, while subscription-based services, such as NFL+, make up 24%. Meanwhile, entirely free platforms, including Red Bull TV, account for 25%. This highlights the diversity of business models within the industry. This growing variety of monetization strategies reflects the industry’s efforts to balance accessibility, revenue generation and audience engagement in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

This dominance is further reflected in the online sports consumption in the country. In the fourth quarter of 2024, NFL football emerged as the most preferred sport among digital viewers, with 68% choosing to watch it. Basketball followed with 49%, while soccer (39%) and baseball (34%) also attracted significant online audiences. Additionally, emerging categories such as e-sports (13%) and niche sports like bare-knuckle boxing (6%) reflect the expanding range of content capturing digital interest. These viewing preferences highlight the increasing fragmentation of the sports streaming landscape and the necessity for platforms to adapt to the evolving interests of a diverse audience.

The Super Bowl Streaming

The Super Bowl has long been the pinnacle of sports broadcasting, and its digital evolution continues to reshape how audiences engage with this marquee event. In 2025, streaming platforms vied for live broadcasting rights but also innovated to offer enriched viewer experiences through diverse business models and exclusive content.

Who has the Super Bowl streaming rights?

Traditionally, major broadcast networks such as CBS, NBC and Fox have dominated the Super Bowl airwaves. On February 9th, 2025, Fox broadcasted Super Bowl LIX through traditional cable channels, such as Fox, Fox Sports and Telemundo, and, for the first time, streamed it for free on Tubi, an ad-supported platform. This move signified a broader trend of making high-profile events more accessible via digital platforms. Additionally, the event was available on other streaming platforms, such as DirecTV, Sling TV and Fubo TV, although access required a subscription to these services.

Interactive Features

Streaming platforms enhance viewer engagement with features like augmented reality (AR) overlays, interactive stats and multi-angle viewing. Tubi, for example, has revamped its mobile platform to offer an exclusive Super Bowl experience. Users could explore pre-game content, purchase team merchandise and access behind-the-scenes footage—all available only on mobile. While smartphones have high penetration, only about 46% of streaming users choose them as a primary viewing device. This move highlights Tubi’s focus on innovation, though it targets a platform that isn’t the top choice for streaming.

The Future of Sports Streaming

With sports leading the niche streaming market, platforms must continuously innovate to meet the demands of an increasingly fragmented audience. The Super Bowl’s growing digital presence signals a shift in how premium sports content is delivered, with free ad-supported models gaining traction. As streaming platforms experiment with new ways to enhance accessibility and engagement, one thing remains clear—sports will continue to shape the future of digital entertainment.

