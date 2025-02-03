Review: Osprey Video TALON 4K60 Encoder

This review will showcase Osprey Video’s TALON 4K60 encoder (see Figure 1 above) and explore its capabilities for ingesting live streams over RTMP and SRT. Readers will learn how to get up and running with the encoder and gain a better understanding of how to use the device. This article will also touch on some of the streaming options available as well as the different options available on the encoder. In addition, I’ll share results of latency testing for RTMP ingest.

About the TALON 4K

Osprey Video’s TALON 4K/UHD 10-bit HEVC/AVC hardware encoders ingest and deliver up to 4K DCI resolution at a latency of less than 100 milliseconds. Osprey Video encoders are platform- and protocol-agnostic and can be used with platforms like Wowza, Red5, Dolby, AWS, YouTube, and many more. Their units are installed on-prem in operation centers, either in a control room, connected to a camera, or as part of the master control in front of a stage. Any SDI or HDMI source up to true 4K resolutions connects directly to the TALON input, and the unit delivers feeds up to 4K60p over IP.

The TALON 4K60 streams easily, efficiently, and securely. It offers 4K input and output, frame-level latency, a JSON REST API for advanced configurations, closed-caption support, SMPTE 2038 support, a built-in dual VPN, enhanced security features, KLV support, timecode support, and SCTE35 support.

Osprey Video’s customers are using their encoders for SDI/HDMI inputs for contribution via multiple protocols across multiple verticals such as auctions, corporate communications, education/webinars, media and entertainment, military, medical, news contribution, remote productions, and sports. Some TALON models are used in the Navy, where rugged, durable encoders are needed on ships. In other scenarios, encoders are packed in suitcases and used for on-site video productions in various cities and countries.

Using the TALON 4K60 Encoder

Osprey Video provided the single-channel version of the TALON 4K60 for review. The device I used for testing featured HDMI input along with SDI input and loopout. With the single-channel encoder, users must choose be-tween HDMI and SDI for their input. Osprey Video has a four-channel unit available as well.

To get started using the TALON 4K60 encoder, I connected the power cord, attached the Ethernet cable, and connected my GoPro camera to the HDMI input. Once it was up and running, the IP address could be found on the front LED of the encoder.

Figure 1. Osprey Video TALON 4K60 encoder

Next, you’ll need to input the IP address of the encoder into your web browser and then log in with your credentials. You’ll see the Dashboard (see Figure 2) as soon as you log in. The Dashboard shows the device name, the model number, the status of your connected inputs, any USB media connected, the IP address, and the channel status. You can also start or stop streams from the Dashboard.

Figure 2. The TALON Dashboard

On the left-hand side of web interface (see Figure 3), the following op-tions are available:

System

Channels

Status

Start/Stop

Support information

Logout

Reboot

Figure 3. Navigation for the TALON web interface

The system provides more in-depth device, storage, network, security, web server, VPN, and other information.

In the Channel section (see Figure 4), users can select the streaming protocols and the required input information. You can also make changes to video and audio encoding settings.

Figure 4. Protocols available within a channel

Users can view the various protocols available within the Channel section. Figure 5 shows a plethora of streaming protocols and streaming integrations to choose from.

Figure 5. Streaming protocol options within a channel

In the Status section (see Figure 6), users can see more granular information like whether the stream has started, the video input details, the type of stream, and the current duration of the stream. It also shows resolution and frame rate, video bitrate, current video bitrate, and the codecs used. Additionally, users can view available bandwidth, packet loss, packets dropped, and other information.

Figure 6. View within the Status section

Testing the TALON 4K60

Here’s how I tested the TALON 4K60. First, I was interested in the ability to set up and configure RTMP ingest using various streaming platforms. For this, I tested the encoder using the Wowza Video, YouTube Live, and Mux Video platforms. Second, for testing streaming with SRT, I used Wowza Video and Mux Video.

Lastly, I was interested in testing latency with RTMP streams. Streaming delivery to both SRT and RTMP is important in a university setting like ours at Ohio State. Often, we need to deliver video on demand, but there’s a significant amount of live streaming that takes place as well. I was curious about whether the TALON 4K60 could help in scenarios like these at universities.

Creating an RTMP Ingest Setting for Encoding

First, I tested RTMP ingest using Wowza Video. Figures 7 and 8 show the settings I used for encoding.

Figure 7. Settings used for Wowza Live Encoding

Figure 8. Wowza Video RTMP streaming information

Using the information from Wowza Video, I was able to make the updates in the encoder (see Figure 9).

Figure 9. Wowza streaming details added in TALON 4K60 encoder

I was able to add the details in the TALON 4K60 under the Channels tab for Channel 1. After I added the Primary Server information and the stream name in the encoder, I was able to start streaming.

Next up was the process of streaming to You-Tube Live using the TALON 4K60. If you’re not familiar with the process of streaming to YouTube Live with an encoder, you can see a tutorial on it at go2sm.com/ytl.

The TALON 4K60 has YouTube integration built in, and I was very interested in testing that. I’ll walk you through how to set it up. First, navigate to the YouTube Live option under the Protocol drop-down menu (see Figure 10). Then, copy the code that appears.

Figure 10. Selecting YouTube Live in the Protocol tab

Next, click on the link in the encoder under Step 2, and it’ll take you to your YouTube account. Input the code you copied from the TALON 4K60 at the screen that appears to connect the device (see Figure 11).

Figure 11. Input code in YouTube account

Follow all of the next steps you see in Figure 12, and check the box at the screen where it reads “Manage your YouTube account.” You’ll need to check this box for the YouTube API integration to work.

Figure 12. Follow steps to manage YouTube account

Figure 13 shows what the You-Tube API integration looks like.

Figure 13. View of YouTube live streaming integration

You can also use the custom RTMP streaming option within the Channel to work with You-Tube. This method was successful, and I used it for my other tests while writing this article.

I also had to add my credentials for my You-Tube account (see Figure 14).

Figure 14. YouTube Live information added in TALON 4K60

At the top of Figure 14, you can see that the YouTube Live stream successfully started. It shows “Output Channel 1 – Started” in green text.

Now, moving on to the option of streaming over RTMP to Mux Video, Figure 15 shows the streaming information I used from the Mux Video streaming platform.

Figure 15. Mux Video streaming information added in TALON 4K60 encoder

Once I added the information within the Channel and clicked the Start button, it immediately started streaming for me.

Streaming With SRT and Wowza Video

In addition to RTMP ingest testing, I tested SRT ingest using the TALON 4K60. In my testing of SRT with Wowza Video, I used the Primary Server information and added the port and Stream Name that appears in Figure 16. Streaming started successfully for me.

Figure 16. SRT Streaming information from Wowza Video

In my Channel on the TALON 4K60, I added the SRT information from Wowza Video to the SRT Destination Address, SRT Port, and SRT Stream ID text boxes (see Figure 17). The SRT started successfully after clicking the Start button.

Figure 17. Wowza Video SRT streaming information added in the TALON 4K60

I also tested the TALON 4K60 using SRT streaming information from Mux, and this worked great as well. The formatting of the SRT stream information is key for getting this configured properly using Mux Video. It’s configured and formatted differently in other encoders.

Figure 18 shows how the information should be formatted and added in the TALON 4K60.

Figure 18. Mux SRT streaming information added

Testing Results

In reviewing my tests of streaming to Wowza Video, YouTube Live, and Mux Video with the TALON 4K60 encoder, I had great results. RTMP ingest worked extremely well with all three streaming platforms. The YouTube API integration worked great as well, and it simplifies the process for giving others access to the encode. I also had great success streaming to YouTube using the custom RTMP protocol option in my Channel.

In testing streaming with SRT using Wowza Video and Mux Video, I was able to get SRT streaming working well. I appreciate the guidance from Osprey Video for streaming with SRT to Mux Video.

Latency Testing Results

Lastly, I was interested in testing latency with RTMP streams. This worked well too. In my testing, latency with Wowza Video was 3 seconds, and with Mux Video, it was 6 seconds. YouTube Live’s latency came in at 4 seconds.

Closing Thoughts

Overall, I had a good experience using Osprey Video’s TALON 4K60 encoder. I like the available features and promises of what might be possible.

As I worked on delivering streams to different streaming platforms, since I had a single-channel encoder, there was no way to save my streaming and encoding settings. For example, in streaming to RTMP for Mux Video, YouTube Live, and Wowza Video, those three settings could not be saved. The user has to make notes of the settings used and copy them into the encoder whenever they make changes. I’d like to see the ability to save various configurations and settings to save time for end users. The good news is Osprey Video says that this feature is coming with a firmware update in Q1 2025.

I would also like to have access to logs/logging for the TALON 4K60 to help with troubleshooting technical issues. My hope is the logs would provide greater detail on errors or issues to assist with troubleshooting problems.

In addition, it would be useful to have a learning portal with online help resources available on the Osprey Video website. These resources could provide quick tips and tutorials on connecting the TALON 4K60 with different streaming platforms. This would also help simplify setup for users.

What’s great about the TALON 4K60 is that it has a number of available options for streaming. It has some API streaming integrations as well as common protocols, such as RTMP, SRT, and others. I also like that Osprey Video is working with companies to include streaming integrations.

Because of the success I had with streaming to both RTMP and SRT, I can see how the TALON 4K60 could benefit colleges and universities like Ohio State for delivering live streams using the RTMP and SRT protocols.

Additionally, I love the feedback available in the dashboard when errors occur. For example, when a device is not connected or a camera is turned off, an error dialog appears. (I benefited from this feature a lot!) Having feedback on errors is extremely helpful for users who are trying to troubleshoot when they’re encoding to numerous streaming platforms.

I also love the streaming status updates that appear once streams have started and once they’ve stopped, and I appreciate the information in the web interface under the Status section related to various streaming details. The ability to view the selected video bitrate, current video bitrate, codecs used, available bandwidth, packet loss, and packets dropped is also outstanding.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles