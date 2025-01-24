Revenue Opportunities in an Unpredictable (Weather) World

Quick, name one potential new revenue stream for your organization…

If weather-related streaming opportunities didn’t pop into your mind, you’re probably not alone. But you should certainly pay attention to the opportunity, via a survey brief that we’re launching today, to see whether weather opportunities are right for you—and that includes those of you that don’t traditionally use advertising to cover operational costs.

In late 2024, StreamingMedia.com and Help Me Stream Research Foundation launched a survey on the topic of Revenue Opportunities for Weather-Related Streaming. The survey was sponsored by The Weather Company, and today’s survey brief provides a number of ways to monetize weather-related content in both live- and on-demand streaming scenarios.

We discussed The Weather Company’s newest offering, ReelSphere, at length during the research keynote at the recent Streaming Media Connect event. During that keynote, TWC Director of Sales Justin Tuttle pointed out that there are four key market verticals that The Weather Company typically partners with.

Those market verticals are detailed in today’s survey brief, but we also expand beyond those and look at the wider potential for ReelSphere in the words of streaming industry professionals who took the survey.

The survey brief also covers industry sentiment around the use of advertising to cover operational costs. We’ve seen a trend in recent years towards more free ad-supported television (FAST) streaming, along with the dearth of surplus advertising inventory to fill all the FAST-based advertising slots that are available.

To that end, the brief also presents first-of-its-kind data around the choices that over-the-top (OTT) and pure-play streaming providers make when choosing whether to rerun an ad, an in-house promo, or even a slate. The data contrasts those approaches to newer approaches that include weather-related revenue opportunities.

Finally, on the content front, we also asked streaming media professionals to tell us how they consume weather content and what types of featured weather-related content they’d be most interested in viewing/offering to their own viewers. The “in their own words” sections of the survey brief cover several additional opportunities.

Download the Revenue Opportunities in Weather-Related Streaming Survey Brief today!

