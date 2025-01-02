Why FAST is Media Buyers' Next Big Strategic Investment

FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) isn’t new at this point. It’s an acronym that describes a newer type of free and ad-supported streaming video that is linearly scheduled with content typically joined in progress. Content is surfaced via a program guide similar to the old TV Guide or a cable guide menu.

The element of nostalgia and the ease of choosing what to watch is undoubtedly a key part of the FAST consumer appeal. Several pioneering companies such as Tubu, Pluto TV, and Samsung TV Plus have built their audiences through free streaming, both FAST and on-demand.

FAST: From Nostalgia to Necessity

In its early days, FAST was better known as a place where content holders found smaller audiences for their existing IP. Single-service channels such as “Deal or No Deal,” “I Love Lucy,” and “The Jamie Oliver Channel” are just three examples of channels that play the same IP 24/7. The common denominator of these channels is that they feature evergreen content some years or decades old.

But today, FAST is a robust and diversified mix of live news, TV dramas and sitcoms, sports, and music. News, specifically, is a fast-growing component of FAST. According to a Samsung report, there were 333 news channels available on FAST services as of November 2023.

Like the channels mentioned above, the first generation of news channels primarily focused on evergreen content like documentaries and profiles. But now that major players have gotten into the game, there is a spate of high-quality news channels that wouldn’t look out of place on linear or broadcast channels.

According to Samsung, live news accounts for 69% of all FAST news channels.

Why FAST Matters for Advertisers

FAST represents a rare combination of high-quality reach, cost efficiency, and actionable data for media buyers. Here are three key reasons why FAST is becoming indispensable:

Cost Efficiency : FAST offers lower CPMs than premium subscription services like Netflix or Disney+. Media buyers can target the same high-value audiences at a fraction of the cost, making it an attractive option for campaigns with tight budgets. Broad Audience Reach : FAST bridges the gap between cord-cutters and traditional TV viewers. It appeals to younger, digital-native audiences and older demographics who may still rely on linear TV but are exploring new, free content options on their smart TVs. Enhanced Data and Insights : FAST platforms eagerly collaborate with advertisers and often provide detailed viewer metadata. This data enables more precise audience targeting and performance measurement, unlocking opportunities for better campaign optimization.



What Media Buyers Need to Do

Media buyers must approach FAST with a thoughtful strategy to make the most of FAST. Here are three essential steps to succeed:

Have a Measurement Strategy: FAST’s growth comes with fragmented measurement standards. Media buyers should collaborate with partners to set clear benchmarks, like completion rates and incremental reach, and use tools like audience attribution and cross-platform tracking to link FAST performance to broader campaign goals. Use DSP Targeting but Test Deal IDs: DSPs are essential for targeting via first-party data, but Deal IDs—pre-negotiated programmatic agreements—offer access to premium inventory. Testing both methods ensures optimal reach and efficiency. Match to Your Campaign Strategy: Success in FAST depends on aligning inventory with campaign goals. Broad channels work best for awareness, while niche channels may drive better engagement and conversion for performance-focused campaigns. Tailor channel selection to fit your brand’s message.

The Future of FAST: A Long-Term Play

FAST is more than just a short-term trend; it’s a cornerstone of the future media landscape. As more major players like Roku, Amazon, and Google expand their FAST offerings, the ecosystem will grow more competitive and sophisticated. For media buyers, this means both challenges and opportunities: staying informed about new platforms and features, experimenting with innovative formats, and continuously refining strategies to stay ahead.

But beyond its technical and tactical appeal, FAST holds a more profound promise. It democratizes access to quality content, allowing brands to connect with audiences in moments of genuine engagement. And for media buyers, it’s a chance to embrace the best of traditional TV while leveraging the precision and agility of digital advertising.

The time to invest in FAST is now. With the right approach, it’s not just an opportunity to drive immediate ROI but a pathway to shaping the future of media buying.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Lemma. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles