Zype Streaming Platform Partners with NPAW to Add Full Analytics Suite

Zype, an all-in-one video management and distribution platform, and NPAW, a leading provider of AI-driven video analytics solutions, have partnered to offer streaming businesses an all-in-one solution for optimizing content delivery, increasing user engagement, measuring quality of experience (QoE) and ultimately, driving revenue and customer satisfaction.

As an api-driven, full-stack platform, Zype powers end-to-end OTT (over-the-top) streaming workflows. It enables companies to offer seamless, broadcast-quality video streaming experiences to audiences around the world across digital platforms.

Recognizing the need for deeper, more actionable insights, Zype integrated with NPAW, allowing Zype Apps Creator customers to leverage NPAW’s powerful video analytics tools. Zype Apps Creator equips media publishers with the ability to rapidly deploy streaming apps across various platforms without needing to write a single line of code. The integration with NPAW elevates this offering by enabling users to gain detailed insights into their streaming performance using NPAW’s advanced analytics NPAW's dashboards.

GM of NPAW’s Video BU, Till Sudworth, stated the following:

“NPAW is very excited about our partnership with Backlight/Zype. The integration of the Zype Apps Creator with the NPAW Suite lets customers create end-to-end streaming video workflows in Zype, then gain actionable insights from the NPAW Suite. They can now make data-driven decisions on the fly to improve performance."

Using the NPAW Suite of Analytics tools, integrated with the Zype Apps Creator, customers are able to develop and distribute content, and gain comprehensive visibility of the end-user experience. The NPAW Suite is capable of processing vast amounts of data in real-time, and the following applications are now built into the Zype experience:

QoE Monitoring: Quality of Experience KPIs that drill down to the individual end-user level – buffering, join time, seek time, playtime, number of videos per user.

– buffering, join time, seek time, playtime, number of videos per user. Monitor perceived quality of video : see what each end-user is experiencing on any device. View resolutions, renditions, re-buffered plays, in-stream crashes.

: see what each end-user is experiencing on any device. View resolutions, renditions, re-buffered plays, in-stream crashes. AI-powered monitoring & alerts : NPAW’s NaLaAI platform actively monitors all events along the video delivery chain, spotting anomalies and creating real-time alerts, insights and performing automated issue resolution.

: NPAW’s NaLaAI platform actively monitors all events along the video delivery chain, spotting anomalies and creating real-time alerts, insights and performing automated issue resolution. Monetization Metrics : Track performance of your subscription models, pay-per-view content, and ad revenues. Gain insights such as ad fill rates, ad skips and ad view ratio.

: Track performance of your subscription models, pay-per-view content, and ad revenues. Gain insights such as ad fill rates, ad skips and ad view ratio. Manage user engagement and content consumption: improve content placement and personalization based on subscriber behavioral data.

With NPAW’s powerful, integrated analytics solutions, streaming businesses can make smarter decisions, optimize user experience, and enhance their content strategies.

The combination of NPAW and Zype eliminates the need for separate systems and integrations, making it easier for companies to deploy apps while having immediate insight into critical metrics without extra setup.

About Zype

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing an API-first SaaS that helps product teams solve mission critical streaming video challenges. Enterprises use Zype to drive revenue and engagement with streaming video on the web, mobile, OTT and connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most connected and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with monetization, CRM, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com.

About NPAW

NPAW is a global leader in technology innovations that track and analyze video consumption, user behavior, quality of experience, and quality of service, helping online streaming services grow. NPAW has over a decade of experience developing groundbreaking, scalable analytics solutions to optimize performance and user engagement, helping customers to build media experiences that maximize revenue. Its suite of analytics apps provides advanced visibility and actionable insights on platform performance, audience behavior, advertising and content efficiency, as well as app navigation in real-time to support data-driven decisions. NPAW serves more than 190 video services and processes over 100 billion plays per year worldwide. Established in 2008 by co-founders of the video streaming service Wuaki TV, which was later sold to Rakuten, NPAW has offices in Barcelona and New York with teams around the world.

