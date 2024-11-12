UK Frames Policy to Continue Universal TV Access

Public service access to TV is to remain at the heart of UK government policy as a new report warns that over a million viewers are at risk of being excluded in the longterm transition to streaming.

A new government report, Future of TV Distribution, raised concerns that up to 5 percent of UK households (1.5 million people) may lose the ability to access channels from PSBs like BBC and ITV by 2040.

While predicting that 95 percent of UK households will have the capacity to watch TV over the internet by 2040, a group of people will still rely on linear broadcasting. The cost of broadband and a digital skills gap are identified as factors preventing their adoption of IPTV.

In a comprehensive report submitted to the UK government earlier this year, regulator Ofcom found widespread support across the sector for universal TV access but no shared view about how to achieve this.

The report highlighted the point at which, in the near future, the cost of maintaining digital terrestrial TV (DTT) infrastructure would become unviable given the dwindling number of viewers without an internet connection.

Yet switching off DTT delivery is likely to leave a small but significant portion of viewers without any TV access at all. Households relying solely on linear TV are typically older, less affluent, or disabled.

That report found, “Without intervention, there will likely remain a cohort of people who do not take up broadband because they do not have the means, skills, or interest to do so. To ensure any partial or full managed switchover is as inclusive as possible, government, industry, and Ofcom would need to work together to design a scheme which provides significant consumer support.”

A recent report from Ernst & Young claimed that a government switch to internet-only TV streaming could hit the most vulnerable UK households with a £218 (USD280) annual bill increase.

In response, the government is forming a new forum which will meet quarterly and take feedback from three working groups examining the TV sector, TV infrastructure, and impact on audiences, respectively. With media regulator Ofcom they will consider how all viewers can retain access to TV content amid the generational shift to online – and to establish a “sustainable television ecosystem” that works for both audiences and the industry.

“As the shift towards streaming and watching live broadcasting online continues, it is vital that no-one is left behind. I want to ensure that as many people as possible can watch TV in a way that suits them,” said Media Minister Stephanie Peacock MP. “This new forum, bringing together the major players in the TV industry and audience groups, will help deliver a long-term plan that ensures everyone in society can access world-class British content in the decades to come.”

Rob Collier, head of strategy at consultants MTM, and co-author of the report said, “While access to IPTV is set to approach universality in the next decade, the report highlights the sizeable group that will – without support – remain reliant on broadcast TV, and lacking the benefits of IPTV.

As with the move from analogue to digital over a decade ago, there are a raft of considerations and ramifications for the entire TV ecosystem to navigate as we shift towards IPTV. This crucial report explores trends in TV viewing habits, the future role of IPTV, and the importance of ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles