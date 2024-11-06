Krafty Entertainment Acquires 17.5% Equity Stake in Sports First TV

Krafty Entertainment is thrilled to announce its acquisition of a minority equity stake in Sports First TV, the world’s first global sports news TV channel. Sports First TV, which launched in March on FAST platforms in North America, was founded by Frank Brown, the former CEO of Viacom International Media/MTV Networks, where he served for 11 years. The channel is based in Sydney, Australia.

John Warrington, CEO of Krafty Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Sports First TV. Frank is a true visionary with an outstanding track record. In Sports First TV he has created something exceptional. While the economic climate in the industry is showing signs of improvement, this strategic investment provides an outlet for our content library and future sports programming globally. This partnership will help to insulate us against future market turbulence and drive our business growth. We will continue to consider further strategic investments and partnerships as long as they align with our core business."

Frank Brown, Founder and CEO of Sports First TV, commented, “Krafty Entertainment’s involvement will accelerate our growth as we continue to redefine how global sports news content is delivered to audiences worldwide. The belief that Kevin Conroy and John Warrington have in our vision is a testament to the potential of Sports First TV to become the leading platform for sports news content globally.”

Kevin Conroy, Chairman of Krafty Entertainment and Founder of ConroyCo Ventures, added, “This investment is a natural fit for Krafty. Sports First TV offers something truly innovative for a passionate audience of global sports fans. At a time when sports broadcasting, coverage, and storytelling are evolving, this partnership allows us to align our resources and expertise for future growth.”

Sports First TV is the world’s first global sports news TV channel, offering 24/7 sports news programming across a variety of leading sports with content supplied by SNTV. Based in Sydney, Australia, the channel is currently accessible via FAST platforms in the USA and will be announcing further distribution deals across multiple platforms in the coming weeks and months.

About Krafty Entertainment

Founded in 2022, Krafty Entertainment is a London-based production and digital distribution company specializing in high-quality unscripted content across multiple platforms. With a diverse portfolio of programming, Krafty Entertainment aims to accelerate its growth through further strategic investments and partnerships.

About Sports First TV

Sports First TV is the world’s first global sports news TV channel, offering 24/7 sports news programming across a variety of leading sports with content supplied by SNTV. Based in Sydney, Australia, the channel is currently accessible via FAST platforms in the USA and will be announcing further distribution deals across multiple platforms in the coming weeks and months.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles