Pluto TV Announces New Partnership With NBCUniversal

Pluto TV is thrilled to announce a new partnership with NBCUniversal (NBCU) Global TV Distribution to bring an exciting array of comedy, dramedy, iconic action, and fan favorites to viewers in the UK and Canada, starting November 1, 2024.

In Canada, Pluto TV is proud to introduce all seasons of critically acclaimed Will & Grace as the crown jewel of the “More Pluto TV Comedy” channel, alongside other great comedies such as Becker, Wings, and Dear John.

In the UK, Pluto TV is bringing the much talked about, not-so-‘hidden gem’, Psych to its brand new “Pluto TV Comedy Drama” channel. All seasons of the highly addictive series will be available on Pluto TV for free for all fans of the dramedy genre. The channel will also showcase light-hearted action dramas like Scorpion and comedies including The Millers and The Odd Couple.

Additionally, Pluto TV is launching two new dedicated channels in the UK and Canada: PLUTO TV 80s Action and PLUTO TV Sci-Fi

PLUTO TV 80s Action will feature NBCU’s action-packed nostalgic hits The A-Team, Knight Rider, and Miami Vice.

PLUTO TV Sci-Fi (known as PLUTO TV Sci-Fi Series in the UK) will showcase NBCU's intergalactic favorites Quantum Leap, Sliders, and Battlestar Galactica.

Starting in November, PLUTO TV 80s Action will kick off with The A-Team, and PLUTO TV Sci-Fi with Quantum Leap.

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager at Pluto TV said: “Partnerships are our superpower, and collaborating with industry leaders like NBCUniversal not only brings legendary titles to our platform, but also helps strengthen the FAST business, giving our fans access to the content they love. With a strong affinity for comedy among our audiences in the UK and Canada, we’re thrilled to deliver a treasure trove of comedic content.”

Rob Bell, Executive Vice President of Digital Distribution and Global Content Strategy at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution said: “We are delighted to expand upon our partnership with Pluto TV and bring NBCU’s fantastic, much-loved series to their viewers.”

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV’s growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.

About NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal product to all forms of television and new media platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal’s content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 6,500 feature films and 170,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short-form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, and more, as well as locally produced content from around the world. Global TV Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.