The Cloud-Based Security Shift

Security measures have come a long way since the days when security meant simply signing in and out of the facility and keeping valuable content in a locked room. As technology has advanced and the broadcast industry has adopted new ways of working, security systems have naturally become much more sophisticated. Take cloud security tools – they provide a formidable level of security that, contrary to popular belief, is actually difficult to match on-site. Data is only as secure as the systems and procedures around it; and the security systems safeguarding data in the cloud will likely be more advanced and superior to measures you can implement on-site.

Security and Usability

Regardless of whether data is stored in the cloud or on-premises, broadcasters need systems in place that allow data to be managed securely. Failing to protect systems from security risks can lead to substantial financial losses and irreparable reputational damage, so media workflows need to be designed with security in mind. Yet, along with building effective and robust security systems, just as important is the need to ensure that teams can access and manage content efficiently.

This can be challenging because, unfortunately, security never comes without a certain level of inconvenience for users. Media companies need to seek out that sweet spot where systems are both secure enough to protect against risks, yet also capable of fulfilling user requirements. This requires a highly granular approach, where the security level is defined for each specific data set and use case.

Control and Visibility

To maintain security and data integrity, media companies need to exercise control over who can access data and what they are able to do with it, and at the same time, retain constant visibility. This can be achieved by taking a centralized approach where the user travels to the data rather than sending data to the user and by implementing user authentication where each user is assigned access rights appropriate to their roles. Regular auditing of user actions is another essential part of the process because it allows organizations to identify which users accessed what information, from where, and on what device. Any exceptions to the correct practices can then be investigated and addressed immediately.

More often than not, in situations where there has been some kind of data or service misuse or issue, rather than deliberate malicious intent, it’s often a result of people using a service in a different way than was intended or architected. A simple deviation from procedure can inadvertently lead to a serious security breach. This is why auditing is so critical. The system should prevent users from mishandling data and misusing systems, but if you don’t have a comprehensive way of gathering and auditing data, then it can be quite hard to identify issues and understand why they are happening so that you can fix them.

Reviewing and Adapting

Nothing stays the same for long in this industry and security measures must be continually reviewed and adapted in order to address evolving risks. Data today needs to be accessible by a whole range of teams, services and applications, so facilities can no longer be sealed off from the outside world like a submarine. Yes, the security tools available to broadcasters now are incredibly powerful, but to be effective, they need to be understood and used correctly. Provided workflows are engineered with security in mind right from the very outset, media organizations can ensure that their valuable data is secure and teams can access and manage it efficiently.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from 7fivefive. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

