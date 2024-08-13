Review: Elgato Prompter

The $279 Elgato Prompter is a unique product that performs well in its namesake role but offers a range of functionality that extends far beyond script reading. You’ll find Prompter highly useful if you’re a frequent video conference participant, if you create screencams or recorded product demonstrations, and even if you produce webinars.

This review will detail how Prompter differs from traditional teleprompters. It will also discuss hardware and software installation and detail the operation of the Elgato Camera Hub software that drives the hardware. We’ll conclude with a look at how Prompter performs in multiple scenarios, including traditional teleprompting and virtual meetings, Camtasia lesson recording, and webinar production with Riverside.fm.

As you’ll read in the review, I encountered two usability issues that could have been resolved by using either Elgato Stream Deck+ or Stream Deck Pedal.

How Prompter Is Different from Traditional Prompters

As you know, teleprompters are used by newscasters and increasingly by video bloggers and other producers to read scripts while recording or live streaming. In essence, prompters allow all users to look viewers in the eye while recording, which is more engaging than reading a script from somewhere off-camera. Inexpensive teleprompters have been around for years, but they typically require a tablet or other device for display. This added to the cost and complicated operation.

One key differentiator for the Elgato Prompter is that it's a separate monitor that you attach to your Windows or Mac computer. You see this in Figure 1: the Prompter is the 1024x600 monitor number 2 shown on the right of my 4K monitor. To make it function as a prompter you run the Elgato software, or other teleprompter software, on that monitor.

Figure 1. The Elgato prompter functions as a separate monitor.

Configuring Prompter as a separate monitor has a number of consequences—mostly good, but some not so good. On the positive side is flexibility. You can run most applications on the prompter, even those unrelated to the attached camera. For video-related applications like conferencing, you can drag your Zoom or Teams meeting into the monitor or drag PowerPoint in for lessons or webinars.

Running the prompter software from your computer is another big win. With third-party tablet or smartphone driven systems, you had to manually ensure that the display device was configured and positioned correctly, which is harder than it sounds because the mirror-based operation of the prompter requires inverted positioning. You can’t drive the software from your computer, so you might need another mobile device or a remote to start and stop the prompter. Otherwise, you have to manually restart the prompter, which is cumbersome to say the least. In contrast, you can drive the Prompter with your mouse, or while you're recording with an Elgato Stream Deck or Stream Deck Pedal.

As you’ll see, because the Prompter functions as a separate monitor, you can also use the prompter to record screencam videos or produce webinars, just like you could on any second screen. Here the utility, ease-of-use, and engagement factor are off the charts, but the 1024x600 screen resolution is a bit small since that limits the size of the screen recording or screen display in the webcam. This is not a big issue if you’re producing a 1080p lesson or online seminar, but it could be a problem for some 4K productions because you’d have to zoom the Prompter screen by 2–4x to fit it in the target window. Since I produce lessons at 1080p, this isn’t an issue for me.

Finally, because the Prompter is connected to your computer, and relatively small at its 9" display size, you’ll have to place it within arm’s reach. This makes your eye movements much more visible than with traditional prompters that typically operate ten or more feet away.

Hardware Installation

While no prompter is universally compatible, Elgato has gone out of its way to accommodate a broad range of devices with multiple mounting options. Elgato has also created an outstanding compatibility matrix available here (go2sm.com/elgato) that you should check before buying.

I'll briefly review the options in general (check out the excellent video at go2sm.com/prompter for more details). As an overview, the Elgato Prompter comes with three backplates. For compatible DSLRs, choose from seven supplied ring backplates to fit a variety of lens sizes. Screw the ring into the lens and hang the 1.5 lb. prompter off the lens. Mount the DSLR on a tripod as normal.

For Facecam Pro and other cameras with lenses that don’t fit a ring, Elgato supplies an L-bracket that attaches to the Prompter and two other backplates, one generic, one for the Facecam Pro. If you have a Facecam Pro, use that backplate, mount the webcam on the L bracket, connect it to the prompter, and then mount the prompter on a tripod or other support device. Because the connection will be relatively sealed, you won’t need a shroud to shield any incoming light. Fortunately, the Facecam Pro backplate and this setup worked fine with the Logitech 922 used for testing (Figure 2).

Figure 2. The Elgato Prompter from the back. I’m using the L-Bracket to mount the webcam. You see the Cold Shoe mounts on top and the USB connector on the bottom.

You’ll use the universal shroud backplate for all other devices. Attach the camera or camcorder to the L-bracket, position it as close to the reflective glass as possible, and hang the shroud over the backplate to block any incoming light. You can use a separate adapter to mount a mobile phone using this technique.

If the device is light enough, you can mount the camera on the L-bracket, but that won’t work with a full-sized camcorder. If none of the step-up rings fit your camcorder lens, you’ll have to support the camcorder with a separate tripod. Prompter does come with two 1/4" threads on the bottom for various mounting solutions, which should aid this setup.

Connecting Prompter to Your Computer

Once you’ve got the camera and Prompter mounted, plug the supplied USB cable into the device and USB port on your computer. For the record, several YouTube videos reported problems when using cables other than the one supplied by Elgato, and when plugging the cable into a USB hub rather than directly into a port. Because the Prompter functions as a monitor with high data transfer requirements, deviating from this setup might cause problems. I used the supplied cable connected to a USB port and had no issues.

Potential cable issues aside, probably the biggest issue you’ll run into is where and how you want the unit mounted. It’s reasonably bulky, so you may want the ability to move it when not in use. I planned to install the unit above my monitor where the standalone webcam lived, but that left the webcam a bit too high for my liking. So, I used the Mini-Mount desktop mounting system that Elgato sent which I can move around as needed. Your choice of mounting position and hardware will depend upon your use; there's a useful video here about mounting options (go2sm.com/mounting). It’s not a huge deal to get this right immediately, but it’s something to think about while you have the checkbook out.

Once you have the hardware setup and connected, go to the Elgato Downloads page (go2sm.com/downloads) to download the required software, which is Elgato Camera Hub, not Prompter-specific software. It came as a surprise to me as well, but that’s the software you’ll want.

Software Operation

The Camera Hub application is where you’ll create and manage your scripts. You can type in the app or copy and paste your scripts from elsewhere or create your script via the new dictation function.

In the Appearance tab on the left in Figure 3, you can customize the text by font, size, color, and background to ensure optimal readability. You can also adjust the horizontal and vertical margins to control the display in the Prompter, which is not previewed in the text window on the right.

Figure 3. Camera Hub is where you will create and display your scripts.

You can adjust opacity on the bottom of the Appearance tab to display captions over an application in the Prompter window. Note, however, that so long as the Text option is selected in Camera Hub, you won’t be able to control the application showing beneath the text, which limits this feature’s utility. I asked about this and learned that you can control some apps like PowerPoint and Teams via apps that I didn’t test, and by pairing Prompter with Stream Deck.

Hidden in the closed Display tab are brightness and contrast controls to minimize glare and enhance visibility. Neither of these were a problem for me in my environment.

With Camera Hub running, you control what's shown in the Prompter (which again, is a separate monitor) using the controls in the Content tab. Display shows the blank monitor window, and this is the setting you use when dragging Zoom, Teams, PowerPoint, or other application into the Prompter Monitor. When you want the text to appear, you click Text. Just to be clear, whatever is in this screen, whether text or a separate app or browser window, is not seen by your camera. So, you can even deploy third-party prompter software in this window if you prefer. For the record, Chat (Beta) pulls chat from Twitch (and currently Twitch only) into the Prompter window. I did not test this.

Scrolling speed is critical to smooth narrations. In the Scrolling tab on the left of Figure 3, you see the speed and other controls. You have some mouse control over speed and positioning, but it’s pretty basic. For more advanced control, which you’ll probably need, you can use Elgato’s Stream Deck ($169.99) and Stream Deck Pedal ($69.99), a foot control. Again, check how Stream Deck worked in the online supplement to this article.

Before you buy either peripheral, check if Elgato has integrated the ability to auto adjust scrolling speed by transcribing your narration and comparing it to the script in real time, a feature of programs like PromptSmart Studio Edition (starts at $99/year). I installed a trial version of PromptSmart and found that it worked well in the Prompter window, so third-party programs with better speed controls are an option. The bottom line is if you plan to do a lot of production work with the Prompter, you’ll need a better option for speed control than what’s available solely in the Camera Hub software.

Finally, the Overlay tab lets you create and position an overlay in the Prompter, which is useful when you’re trying to limit eye movement while script reading (Figure 4). This overlay persists when you close the Camera Hub software, presumably for other prompter apps, though you can just shut it off In Camera Hub when not needed.

Figure 4. The business end of the Prompter. You’ll see only the top half. Note the optional pink icon overlay in the Prompter which you can use to direct your eyes.

How I Tested

I tested Prompter by recording multiple scripts for tutorials using Prompter in its namesake role. All worked well except for the previously covered speed control.

I also recorded lessons in Camtasia by moving the PowerPoint slideshow into the Prompter window, configuring Camtasia to capture that window, and configuring the webcam as normal. I used a similar configuration to record several short test webinars with Riverside.fm. In both cases, this let me retain eye contact with watchers while working through PowerPoint in the Prompter window, which, even at 9", was sufficiently large for this operation. Finally, I ran several conferencing sessions through Prompter (Figure 5).

Figure 5. Using Prompter in a Zoom conference. Finally able to look my editor in the face while retaining eye content with him.

The Prompter performed as advertised in all of these roles, and I will use it in all these workflows going forwards. The only negative was how obvious it was that I was reading from the Prompter, an effect exacerbated by the unit’s promity to the face. I expect this will abate with practice; just don’t expect to look as natural as your favorite newsreader your first time out.

Just a quick note; at least one YouTube review (go2sm.com/fangreview) reported that Prompter darkened the video slightly. After diligently cleaning the glass lens, I compared two snaps from the camera—one standalone, and one recorded from within the Prompter—and saw no evidence of this issue.

Solely as a teleprompter, the Elgato Prompter is a huge win, highly functional and extremely usable. In one-to-many presentations, Prompter is a great tool that lets you view your presentation while retaining eye contact with your audience. In conferencing settings, it lets you retain eye contact while watching your remote conferencees instead of staring into a camera lens. If any of these functions are important to you, you’ll find the Elgato Prompter a great tool for a very attractive price.

