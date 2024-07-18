All Options on the Table as WBD Seeks to Prevent Total Breakup
Perhaps it was always too big to swallow, but now CEO David Zaslav appears to have made plans to restructure, downsize, or sell off parts of the WarnerBros. Discovery (WBD) media powerhouse.
Consultants have been called in to advise the beleaguered WBD executive team while analysts have gone public with their thoughts on what amounts to a failed merger.
“In our view, the current composition as a consolidated public company is not working,” Bank of America Global Research analyst Jessica Reif Erlich said, in a note to clients, as quoted in Deadline.
The company’s stock has declined more than 70% to $20 billion since Discovery acquired Warner Media in early 2022. “At current levels, we believe exploring strategic options for WBD would create more shareholder value vs. the status quo,” added Erlich. “All options need to be on the table.”
The main option being explored seems to be to separate the conglom’s streaming service Max and content studio from the linear TV business. The aim would seem to be to free the streaming arm which is earmarked as the future of the company, from the shackles of a $40 million debt burden.
That debt would apparently be locked to the linear division which includes CNN, HBO, TNT, Discovery Channel, as well as Eurosport and TNT Sports in the UK. That said, TNT may lose out to Amazon in bidding for the next decade of NBA rights. If that happens the future of TNT would be on the block. Also on the table is a straight divestment of some assets.
A clean move might be to hive off the sports related properties like Eurosport and TNT, which own prized rights such as the Olympics and Champions League football in Europe. But with live sports considered by many analysts to be an evergreen asset vital for media company survival, this would seem dramatic. WBD has been on a mission to slash debt and move back into profit since the $43bn merger. It has made repeated rounds of redundancies with the latest cull of 1000 jobs only happening this week.
The news broke in a report in the FT, which also suggested WBD is considering possible merger & acquisition options for some of its assets.
On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) held its annual Upfront presentation at New York City's Madison Square Garden. With the theme of "Make it Happen Here," WBD leadership emphasized its strong positioning in the evolving media landscape, facilitating optimized reach for brands via new ad formats and sophisticated advertising and measurement solutions.
15 May 2024
Geetha Ranganathan of Bloomberg Intelligence provides insightful analysis of the Warner Bros. Discovery launch of its new MAX service, why WBD has not experienced earnings losses in 2023 Q1, and what that says about the current state of the streaming industry and its other major players like Netflix, Disney+, AppleTV+, and Paramount+.
26 May 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery today announced WBD Stream, a new, unified digital video offering available to advertisers in the 2023-24 Upfront. The new destination for digital video offers advertisers seamless access to the most popular and premium content across Warner Bros. Discovery's portfolio of sports, lifestyle, entertainment, news, including the websites and apps of top brands like Bleacher Report, Food Network, TNT, Animal Planet, ID and HGTV.
17 May 2023