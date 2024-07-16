Why the 2024 Olympics Are a Bigger Opportunity for Advertisers Than Ever

The Olympic Games represent the absolute pinnacle of advertising events. Exciting, triumphant, and inspiring, there’s simply no other shared TV experience quite like it. And in 2024, particularly for U.S. advertisers, the opportunity has never been richer.

There are plenty of stats available to demonstrate that Olympics ad dollars are always dollars well spent. For example, we know that advertisers who run Olympics ads generate +42 higher message memorability than they do in other programming, and that viewers are +47 percent more likely to search for an advertiser they saw in the Olympics vs. other competitive TV programming. That’s based on advertiser success coming out of the Summer Games in Tokyo—and there’s even more reason for advertiser optimism this year. Here’s why.

Timing Is Everything

The timing of the Paris 2024 Olympics couldn’t be better—in more ways than one. The past two Olympics, in Tokyo and Beijing, were literally halfway around the world, presenting a massive time difference that made live viewing challenging for the average American. In Paris, the time zone shift is far less substantial.

For European audiences, most events will likely be scheduled during daytime and evening hours. For viewers in North America, the time difference means that many events will be broadcast in the morning or midday. These days—that is, post-COVID, when so many people are working from home offices or on flexible work schedules—daytime has become the new primetime. That means advertisers will have the opportunity to reach significant, high-value audiences with their live event advertising and sponsorships.

Big Screen and Multiscreen

In terms of linear programming, there will be 240+ hours of original Olympics coverage on NBC, up from 204 in Tokyo, which is just a drop in the bucket compared to the 1,250+ hours of original coverage across cable networks—including 24/7 coverage on USA. Daytime programming will air events as they happen live, while primetime will then re-air the best events from that day.

As with all TV viewing these days, we can expect to see a lot of multiscreen viewing behaviors around the Olympics, particularly when it comes to people who are on the go or sharing highlights with friends. For that reason, advertisers should plan to supplement their cable buys with cross-device and time-shifted inventory.

That said, advertisers shouldn’t discount just how big of a role the large screens in everyone’s living rooms will play when it comes to Olympics viewing. The Summer Olympics only come around once every four years, and people want the best viewing experience possible. So yes, advertisers should think multiscreen—but that big-screen presence should remain the priority.

The Paris Effect

Also, let’s not discount just how big of a win the destination of Paris will be for athletes, viewers, and advertisers alike. From beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower Stadium to equestrian events at Château de Versailles, the backdrop of the Summer Olympics is going to be absolutely breath-taking. U.S. audiences will be more likely to travel to Paris for the games than they have in years past, and even those watching from their living rooms are going to be looking for content that lets them marinate in the Parisian sights and sounds. Advertisers have a tremendous opportunity to help viewers feel as though they are a part of this magic.

No Politics Here

At the same time, the Olympic Games are going to serve as a much-needed reprieve from what’s expected to be a particularly contentious 2024 election cycle in the U.S. The themes that underpin the Summer Games—stories of indomitable spirits, national pride, and global cooperation—are going to resonate like never before with audiences who are otherwise tired of political bickering and divisive campaign tactics. Advertisers should embrace their opportunity to fuel that escape, along with a sense of optimism and unity.

Fresher Than Ever

Finally, advertisers can expect to reach more diverse audiences than ever with their 2024 Olympics buys. That’s due in part to newer events like skateboarding, climbing, and surfing, as well as the Paris debut of breaking (i.e., breakdancing). In addition, the concurrent Paralympics, slated for Aug. 28-Sept. 8, will also stand out as an opportunity to connect with unique and highly engaged audiences.

Heading into the 2024 Olympic Games, there’s plenty of reason for excitement. From the beauty and history of Paris to the desirable viewing times, audiences are expected to engage like never before. For advertisers large and small, there will be more ways than ever to connect with viewers as they immerse themselves in history-in-the-making. Now is the time to be ensuring your brand is ready to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from New York Interconnect. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

