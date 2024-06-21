Akta's Cutting-Edge AI-Based Video Platform Continues To Innovate, Leveraging Google’s Gemini

Akta, a trailblazer in AI-powered video solutions, proudly announces the groundbreaking integration with Google's Gemini AI model in conjunction with its presence at Stream TV 2024. This collaboration brings cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities to the Akta video platform with no code, driving new efficiencies and unlocking powerful innovations for media and entertainment companies.

By integrating Gemini, Akta can now leverage advanced AI to automatically enrich video metadata, extract accurate closed captions, enhance monetization of the content, and much more. These AI-powered capabilities streamline numerous video workflows, enabling media companies to accomplish more with fewer resources.

"Our integration with Google's Gemini represents a major leap forward for video workflows," said Alper Turgut, Chairman, Akta. "By harnessing this incredibly powerful AI, we can drive new levels of discoverability of content and provide levels of data relevance never seen before in a content management system. The capability we are providing is unmatched in the space. This integration also greatly increases the discoverability and inherent value of our customer’s content through metadata enhancement."

The Gemini integration keeps humans in the loop, with AI-generated metadata, captions, and descriptions reviewed and approved by skilled professionals. This human-centered approach ensures accuracy while capitalizing on AI's ability to accelerate tedious manual tasks.

By combining Akta’s expertise and innovation with broadcasters and large media & entertainment enterprises and Google’s Gemini capabilities to rapidly develop and manipulate media and the inherent data makes for one powerful platform to be leveraged. “We believe this is a transformational moment for our media & entertainment customers. What Akta is doing in integrating the power of Gemini as a key component of their already impressive Lura Media Content Platform, now enables true next generation tools for the largest and most progressive media brands in the world,” said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships, Google Cloud.

Key benefits of the Gemini integration include:

Enriched Video Metadata: Gemini automatically tags videos with rich metadata, making it easier to search, organize, and manage large video libraries. This will yield the best discoverability of content in any video CMS in the market.

Accurate Closed Captioning: AI extracts precise closed captions from video audio, ensuring accessibility while saving significant time and cost. Now, even if videos weren’t captioned during creation or broadcast, they will have captions, improving viewability.

Intelligent Clip Descriptions: Short text descriptions are automatically generated for video clips, enabling faster searching and content understanding. This makes video editors and operations teams orders of magnitude more productive and eliminates what had been a highly manual process.

Zero Code Capabilities: The integration allows media teams to harness the power of Google Gemini and its ability to enhance content relevance, metadata and discoverability without having to write a single line of code or integrate with an AI tool.

The Gemini integration is available today to all Akta customers. To learn more, visit www.akta.tech/gemini.

About Akta

Akta is the high-end digital video platform to power the TV Everywhere and OTT offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta’s turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned to perform at extreme scale; it is the preferred streaming solution for high value events such as the Super Bowl and WorldCup. In addition to SVOD (Subscription-based Streaming), Akta’s Server Side Ad Insertion guarantees the highest-quality delivery of not only the content but also the targeted advertising on all devices. Akta is the leading choice for AVOD (Advertising-based Streaming) and FAST Channel (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) offerings. Customers include CBS Viacom, Nexstar, Fox TV Stations, Discovery Latam, and TelevisaUnivision.

