Fubo Unveils New Suite of CTV Ad Offerings During 2024 IAB NewFronts

The Marquee: A proprietary concept, Fubo is unveiling Marquee content sponsorships, enabling advertisers to curate highly visible content carousels located on Fubo’s home screen. The fully customizable activation incorporates branded and themed backgrounds, custom titles, subheads, logo placements and content with the goal of creating an immersive brand experience. Interactive Ads: Among the new ad units are interactive ads, designed to not only increase audience awareness, but also drive conversion. Video ad units and select content are enhanced with calls to action that audiences can interact with directly using their remote control Pause Ads: Fubo will be launching pause ads, which appear a few seconds after a viewer presses pause during the content stream. When the user resumes the stream, the pause ad disappears. The pause ads can be outfitted with a QR code for additional engagement opportunities. Enhanced Banner Ads: The company is leveling up its targeting capabilities across its classic banner ads to give advertisers even more precision in reaching their desired audiences.

Fubo’s new ad units are yet another tool for brands to reach a valuable audience of sports fans and beyond, many of which are not duplicated on linear TV. According to iSpot.TV 62% of ad impressions served on Fubo reach incremental households that are unreachable on linear TV (July 2023 - March 2024).

“As a company of firsts, Fubo’s ethos is rooted in innovation and enhancing ad opportunities on our platform is the next iteration of this,” said Dina Roman, SVP, global ad sales, Fubo. “As advertisers are determining their upfront investments, we’re offering a plethora of creative ways to reach our unduplicated, premium audience. Our new ad units make way for high impact brand activations that drive even deeper levels of attention and engagement.”

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv