Tubi and DAZN Announce Partnership for FAST Channel Launch in North America

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced the company has partnered with DAZN, the world’s leading sports platform. The groundbreaking licensing agreement will see DAZN Ringside and DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channels launch in the US and DAZN TV and DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channels launch in Canada.

This is the first time the DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channel will be available in North America, and highlights a shared commitment by DAZN and Tubi to spotlight not only the incredible athletes, their stories and these elite soccer competitions but also women’s sports in general.

More information on the fast channels is below:

DAZN Women’s Football will be available 24 hours a day, offering a compelling mix of live and classic soccer matches from prestigious tournaments, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) featuring NWSL stars like Lindsay Horan, Catarina Macario, and Mia Fishel; Liga F, home to worldbeaters like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí; the Saudi Women’s Premier League and more. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in both the United States and Canada feeding the growing demand for top-tier women’s football in North America.

DAZN Ringside gives fans the very best action across boxing and MMA from our partners Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series. This includes live undercards, before the bell, weigh in’s, over 300 hours of archive fights, exclusive documentaries, and The DAZN Boxing show. Full run backs of World Title fights will also be available on the channel after an embargo period. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in the United States.

DAZN TV gives fans the very best action across boxing, MMA, and international soccer. This includes live undercards, before the bell, and 300 + hours of archive content from our partners Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series. If that isn’t enough, you can also find live Champions League and Europa League soccer each match week on this channel, so you never miss a moment from the best clubs in the world. Full fights, matches, and highlights will also be available on the channel after a brief embargo period. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in Canada.

About Tubi

Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. The company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world’s largest content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes, a growing collection of exclusive originals and over 250 live channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company’s digital businesses.

About DAZN

DAZN, the home of European football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL (excl. USA), is creating the world’s biggest sports entertainment platform. A leading sports streaming service in Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the US and UK, its wide range of content covers top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions. DAZN’s football rights include Bundesliga, English Premier League, LALIGA, Ligue 1 Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, helping make DAZN the largest broadcaster of football in Europe. DAZN is global home of women’s football, featuring the UEFA Women’s Champions League and top-tier domestic league and cup competitions.

DAZN’s platform features the biggest sports from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the best in boxing and MMA. It is the only place for fans around the world to watch every NFL match outside North America.

DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment service, where fans from across the globe can watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit?dazngroup.com.