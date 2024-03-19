Take Streaming Media's Spring 2024 State of Streaming Survey

Spring is in the air, and that means it’s time again to ask for your insights into the state of the streaming industry.

For those who might not be familiar with the State of Streaming surveys, the twice-yearly surveys have been crafted by Help Me Stream Research Foundation and hosted by StreamingMedia.com since late 2019. Over that time, thanks to insights from our readers, survey takers and a consistent team of analysts, the State of Streaming survey has become a go-to reference point for earlier identification of trends.

We’ve helped identify trends—typically about six months before they hit mainstream—in such disparate aspects of streaming as the uptick in work-from-home streaming, low-latency streaming in auctions and sports book, a softening of advertising revenues, the growing discontent with security/pricing in pure cloud-based solutions and several more. And we’ve shared these trends with the industry and our survey takers as a way to thank you all for your valuable insights.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete; since your opinion matters to us we’ve also provided several places where survey takers have the option of leaving detailed comments on trends they find interesting or impactful.

While the survey is anonymous, we also have an opportunity for those who complete the survey and leave their contact information at the very end. Any one who does that will be entered into a prize drawing for one of two consulting prizes from the team at Help Me Stream Research Foundation. With decades of insights and work at a variety of streaming companies—from startups to Fortune 100 corporations—the Help Me Stream team can provide valuable insights into specific challenges your organization may face as it rolls out or scales up streaming offerings. Each of the two prizes is worth $300 (2 hours of consulting time) and are provided courtesy of our friends at StreamingMedia.com.

Please take just a few minutes to take the Spring 2024 State of Streaming survey today!

