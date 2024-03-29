Tutorial: Capturing Video over USB 3.0 with AJA U-TAP 3G-SDI and HDMI Devices

Streaming engineer and strategist and Streaming Media The Video Doctor columnist Robert Reinhardt of VideoRx discusses some of his favorite features of the AJA U-TAP 3G-SDI and HDMI in a new tutorial video recently published on StreamingMedia.com. A longtime user of AJA gear in his own professional live productions, Reinhardt aims to educate potential buyers about the ease of capturing a full HD signal up to 1920x1080 60fps with the AJA U-TAP series of devices.

Professional Capture Devices

AJA’s rugged, reliable, compact, and cost-effective U-TAP capture devices bring professional connectivity and high-quality video capture to a video producer’s laptop or workstation. The bus-powered U-TAP 3G-SDI and HDMI make it simple and easy to bring in video via USB 3.0 from SDI (3F-SDI or higher) and HDMI sources to software video streaming solutions like vMix, Wirecast, OBS, and more without any drivers to install. Both U-TAP models are supported directly in macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Both units are versatile enough for use with streaming, video conferencing, social media, gaming, and more. The 3G-SDI model adds looping output, enabling users to loop through the source SDI signal to monitors, switches, or other devices. The U-TAP SDI and HDMI support HD frame rates up to 1080p60.

What You’ll Learn in the Video

After introducing the key features of the U-TAP devices, Reinhardt explains the benefits of working with a reliable cabled connection between a capture device and computer. Then he launches into two mini-tutorials. First, he walks viewers through the simple steps of capturing 3G-SDI input into OBS macOS using the U-TAP 3G-SDI. Along the way he provides useful tips on how to choose output settings on your camera for optimal capture.

Then he demonstrates how to capture HDMI input in the Zoom Windows client, and how to select the AJA U-TAP in Zoom as an input source and monitor the feed for streamed resolution and frame rate.

Learn More About the AJA U-TAP 3G-SDI and HDMI

The AJA U-TAP 3G-SDI and HDMI are available now for an MSRP of $439 U.S. Both models ship with a 3-year warranty.

Learn about the AJA U-TAP 3G-SDI.

Learn more about the AJA U-TAP HDMI.

