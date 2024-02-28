Locality Announces Strategic Local Video Advertising Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery

Locality, the industry’s preeminent local video solutions provider, today announced a strategic local video advertising partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Locality will have access to Warner Bros. Discovery’s comprehensive portfolio of brands and platforms through 2024, including TNT Sports, CNN and a rich selection of award-winning series and movies on Max and discovery+.

This partnership highlights the growing importance of reaching local audiences through streaming platforms, particularly at a time when consumer connection to sports is at an all-time high. This strategic alliance offers Warner Bros. Discovery the opportunity to diversify its advertiser base and generate additional revenue streams, capitalizing on the heightened engagement of local viewers with news, sports and entertainment content.

With brands looking to reach fragmented TV audiences, CTV advertising enters its next phase of growth with CTV ad revenue estimated to exceed $40 billion by 2027. Locality can guarantee premium inventory and scale before the inventory hits the open market.

“This collaboration with Locality and Warner Bros. Discovery is a testament to our mission to help brands unlock the power of local,” said Keith Kazerman, president of Locality Streaming. “We’re thrilled to be named as Warner Bros. Discovery’s preferred local partner. This is just the beginning of what will be an exciting and transformative year for local video advertising.”

Since its inception in June 2023, Locality continues to enhance its ad capabilities in local television across major broadcast networks and streaming providers. By effectively building a bridge between brands and location-based markets, Locality unites the industry's top players, technology, and premium inventory in both broadcast and streaming. This holistic approach is designed to address the unique challenges faced by advertisers and to channel more investments into local video advertising, contributing to the sector's growth.

“Local is one of the fastest growing segments in streaming advertising,” said Bill Murray, SVP Programmatic Solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our strategic partnership with Locality will grow opportunities for brand advertisers looking to reach viewers of premium content and sports in local markets."

About Locality

Locality is the industry’s preeminent local video solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets, nationally. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale. Our team resides in 11 office locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

