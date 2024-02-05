The Next Frontier for TV Advertising is Outside the Living Room

The sky has been falling for quite a while. Marketers are well aware of – and have prepared for – linear TV’s slow-but-steady decline. They’re following their target audiences to the greener pastures of ad-supported streaming services. So the story goes.

But something’s off.

This ever-evolving TV landscape is not lifting all ships. In fact, Madison Avenue's de facto chief economist Brian Wieser suggests that advertisers have increasingly been left stranded. In his recently-published report, Wiser has raised the alarm that ad inventory on TV (linear + CTV) will drop sharply – by 24% – through 2027. So, even with more TV viewing options than ever – and new ad-supported platforms popping up like mushrooms – advertisers are still left with a shrinking base of reachable consumers. Why?

In a nutshell, Weiser describes “a world where a) streaming continues to take share of TV consumption b) consumers of the many SVOD services generally want to choose ad-free options c) most of the rest of the services will inevitably be ad-light.”

He also notes that streaming TV’s light ad loads are exacerbating the problem. With streaming ad loads of ~3% of total time spent (compared to linear TV’s ad loads of ~20%), we’ll never see the inventory levels of yesteryear, no matter how much streaming grows.

So, as The Hollywood Reporter's Georg Szalai resignedly puts it: “Linear TV will, for now, nonetheless remain the primary source of ad inventory, with streamers that are ad-free or use limited ads remaining most desirable to consumers.”

However, linear TV peaked in the early 90s, and is on a steady march to being in fewer than 50% of U.S. homes by 2025. And those who still regularly watch linear TV are not the audiences that advertisers are typically targeting. In fact, just 19% of the time spent viewing linear TV is among 18- to 49-year olds. And that includes live sports. So it’s getting increasingly difficult to reach these audiences there.

Where have the young viewers gone? They’re streaming, of course. So, why can’t marketers just reach those folks on various CTV services? Unfortunately, the answer is not that simple. With streaming, customers have greater control over what they watch and whether or not they see ads. As a result, only a fraction of streaming viewers today are actually engaging with ad-supported content. In fact, three (3) out of four (4) streaming signups are for AD-FREE tiers. And even of those who are exposed to ads, a whopping 79% are not actively watching those ads, with 64% grabbing their phone during commercial breaks. So again, marketers can no longer reach audiences as effectively as they have in the past.

And it’s not gonna get any better. All of these fragmented viewing habits will continue to push marketing opportunities to bottom out, with ad inventory on TV (linear + CTV) expected to decline by 24% between 2023 and 2027.

So now what?

To recapture these eyeballs and maximize impact, brands need to think differently (sorry, Apple!) – investigate alternative solutions, test new channels – and evolve their perspective about where and how they invest their video dollars, and even, how they buy TV.

The one thing the aforementioned TV options have in common is that they are limited to the living room. But millions of consumers watch TV daily, in many places outside their living room – in restaurants, bars, gyms, airports, and more. And, while TVs outside the living room have traditionally been devoid of quality content optimized to play in businesses – and have been practically unavailable to marketers – companies like Atmosphere (with more than 130M monthly viewers) made watching TV highly relevant in these spaces by delivering premium content, custom programmed for business environments and those moments of viewership.

With TV outside the living room, advertisers now have the opportunity to reach their target audiences with intentionality – at more active and contextual moments of their consumer journey – and while they’re spending money at these ‘every day’ establishments. Ad creative can now be tailored to environment, location, and time to produce more dynamic, interactive advertising that spurs immediate purchasing action. [Think: With powerful video, Starbucks can draw consumer engagement AND motivate purchase, at key coffee buying moments, within steps of a physical store location.]

So, while the decline of linear TV is grim – and the universe of “cord cutters” and “ad nevers” continues to grow – audiences are still reachable with TV advertising. Outside the living room, marketers can actively utilize CTV technology to move beyond conventional TV advertising and turn previously dormant screens into something far more imaginative for the consumer.

