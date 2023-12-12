Tech Talk: Making the Most out of BRIDGE LIVE with AJA's Mike Boucke

In this Tech Talk from Streaming Media Connect 2023 in November, Mike Boucke, Senior Product Manager at AJA Video, discusses the key features and capabilities of the AJA BRIDGE LIVE. The AJA BRIDGE LIVE is a turnkey solution designed for remote production, contribution, backhaul, remote collaboration, and streaming. It offers high-performance SDI video encoding and decoding, stream-based transcoding, and flexible SDI I/O. It supports various transport, encoding, and delivery formats, including MPEG transport streams, RTMP, HLS, and NDI.

Bridge Live also supports a range of codecs, such as HEVC, AVC, EG2, JPEG 2000, and JPEG XS. It provides comprehensive audio codec support, closed captioning, metadata support, and ancillary support. The product is being adopted in various industries, including AV, broadcast, sports, esports, government agencies, and houses of worship.

Boucke walks viewers through BRIDGE LIVE's user-friendly UI and some common workflows and advanced setup solutions.

The cost of Bridge Live starts at $15,999. More information is available at aja.com.

