State of Streaming Autumn 2023 Survey Report Launches

Hot on the heels of the Streaming Media Connect Research Keynote, which featured executives from research sponsor Tulix and its partner Skreens, the Streaming Media editorial staff today announces the immediate availability of the Autumn 2023 State of Streaming survey report, available for download now.

Crafted and analyzed by the team at Help Me Stream Research Foundation, the survey received more than 200 responses from every continent excluding Antarctica.

This eighth edition of the State of Streaming survey expands on key learnings first identified in the Pain Points article that survey co-author and Streaming Media contributing editor Tim Siglin wrote in late October. That article was based on responses to open-ended questions around the revenue and expense challenges faced by organizations in the last half of 2023, which respondents clearly stated ongoing cost containment concerns.

Viewership and Subscription Models Stabilizing

The report further highlights viewership and subscriptions models, which appear to be stabilizing at the extremes but softening in the middle tiers. Details on the growth patterns over the last six editions of the State of Streaming are also addressed, as are the revenue implications.

Another set of takeaways from the survey highlight the continued decline in data rates and resolutions used for content delivery. Notably, as we’ve also seen in reports from cellular data providers and pure-play over-the-top (OTT) providers, there’s a consistent downward trend in 4K content distribution to end viewers, with some providers temporarily throttling 4K delivery while others are permanently removing 4K capable subscription tiers.

Growth of FAST Continues

Another key area is the growth in free ad-supported television (FAST) as a streaming alternative for subscription viewerships. While FAST is growing, the report details potential pitfalls to avoid during FAST rollouts, furthering the comments from the research keynote made by Tulix principals George Bokuchava and Nino Doijashvili about the scarcity models present in FAST advertising inventories.

The report can be downloaded here while prior State of Streaming reports can be downloaded from the main StreamingMedia.com research page.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles