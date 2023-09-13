Take Streaming Media's Autumn 2023 State of Streaming Survey

It’s that time of the year again: Autumn brings with it, at least in North America, the promise of cooler weather, pumpkins, and lots and lots of raking.

Whether you’re in North America, Asia, Europe, South America, or Africa, though, the Autumn timeframe also brings along a chance to win a prize as a participant in the Autumn edition of our twice-yearly State of Streaming survey.

Launched today, the Autumn 2023 State of Streaming survey covers a number of key topics, and participants completing the survey have the option to be entered to win an Apple Watch, provided by the fine folks at Streaming Media magazine.

Why Take the State of Streaming Survey?

For the team at Help Me Stream Research Foundation, the State of Streaming survey also provides an opportunity to gather answers from across the industry on everything from average bandwidth and viewership models to revenue types and concerns that readers of StreamingMedia.com face in their quest to deliver the best streaming products across the industry.

Responses in the past two surveys have noted an uptick in concerns around the price of delivering quality content to viewers—whether it’s live or on-demand content—so there’s a section in the new survey that touches on pricing and pain points, both from a professional and personal standpoint.

To better inform us on how to best cover the industry during these times of economic uncertainty, including rising prices on both the consumer and industry fronts—from bandwidth to batteries to bigger, better productions—we need your insights.

The survey provides a few open-ended questions, and if you’re inclined to, feel free to write a sentence, paragraph, or entire essay on the decisions around cutting features, raising prices, or containing costs. The responses are anonymous, and any data gathered will only be used to share disaggregated insights across the industry at the upcoming Streaming Media Connect event in November 2023.

The survey will be live for the next few weeks, but please consider taking it today, and share it with any colleagues or friends that might also have insights that are worth sharing with the industry as a whole. Thanks in advance for your help!

