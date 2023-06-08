Streaming Media 2023 Trendsetters: LEXI 3.0 - The Future of Automatic Captioning

Experience LEXI 3.0 – the world’s most advanced and accurate automatic captioning solution

Trusted by leading live streamers worldwide, this new and improved version of Ai-Media’s flagship captioning solution leverages the power of AI to deliver results rivalling human captions, at a fraction of the cost.

The new release LEXI 3.0 boasts an astounding 98.7% accuracy, plus, revolutionary new features like automated speaker identification and AI-powered caption placement to avoid interference with on-screen visuals.

Why is LEXI 3.0 so accurate?

One big reason is its unique Topic Models – otherwise known as a custom dictionary. Powered by AI, this feature greatly improves automatic caption accuracy by allowing LEXI 3.0 to recognize unusual or domain-specific words, phrases, names and context.

LEXI 3.0 can also live translate in over 30 languages. And it seamlessly integrates with Ai-Media’s Falcon encoder, providing a hardware-free, self-service platform that makes captioning RTMP/S streams a breeze.

How do I get started?

Unleash the power of captions with LEXI 3.0, the world’s most advanced automated captioning solution. Contact lexi@ai-media.tv to get started and receive FREE LEXI hours! *

*Terms and conditions apply.