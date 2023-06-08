-->
Join us FREE for Streaming Media Connect, Aug 22-24, 2023. Reserve Your Seat Now!

Streaming Media 2023 Trendsetters: LEXI 3.0 - The Future of Automatic Captioning

Article Featured Image

Experience LEXI 3.0 – the world’s most advanced and accurate automatic captioning solution

Trusted by leading live streamers worldwide, this new and improved version of Ai-Media’s flagship captioning solution leverages the power of AI to deliver results rivalling human captions, at a fraction of the cost.

The new release LEXI 3.0 boasts an astounding 98.7% accuracy, plus, revolutionary new features like automated speaker identification and AI-powered caption placement to avoid interference with on-screen visuals.

Why is LEXI 3.0 so accurate?

One big reason is its unique Topic Models – otherwise known as a custom dictionary. Powered by AI, this feature greatly improves automatic caption accuracy by allowing LEXI 3.0 to recognize unusual or domain-specific words, phrases, names and context.

LEXI 3.0 can also live translate in over 30 languages. And it seamlessly integrates with Ai-Media’s Falcon encoder, providing a hardware-free, self-service platform that makes captioning RTMP/S streams a breeze.

How do I get started?

Unleash the power of captions with LEXI 3.0, the world’s most advanced automated captioning solution. Contact lexi@ai-media.tv to get started and receive FREE LEXI hours! *

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article is Sponsored Content

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research