Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils ‘WBD Stream’ Digital Video Product Suite for Advertisers

New York, NY - May 17, 2023 – Warner Bros. Discovery today announced WBD Stream, a new, unified digital video offering available to advertisers in the 2023-24 Upfront. The new destination for digital video offers advertisers seamless access to the most popular and premium content across Warner Bros. Discovery’s portfolio of sports, lifestyle, entertainment, news, including the websites and apps of top brands like Bleacher Report, Food Network, TNT, Animal Planet, ID and HGTV.

WBD Stream allows advertisers to maximize reach while driving impact across multiple screens and devices. Partners can easily activate direct and programmatic marketplace (PMP) campaigns to align with award-winning content on mobile, desktop, and Connected Television (CTV) reaching 110 million adults each month.

“WBD Stream represents a critical step forward in our journey to provide our advertising partners with simple, high-quality digital products that reach engaged and passionate audiences, wherever they choose to watch our content,” said Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising, Warner Bros. Discovery. “This offering pairs well for partners advertising across our premium streaming services Max and Discovery+ and extends advertisers’ incremental reach to connect with fervent fans who watch their favorite shows, series and sports, again and again.”

WBD Stream includes digital inventory from owned and operated sites and apps, as well as through third-party partnerships with the use of dynamic ad insertion. For greater impact, advertisers can utilize audience targeting with the option to leverage their own data or select from Warner Bros. Discovery’s robust catalog of 140 audience segments. WBD Stream is sold separately from advertising for Max and discovery+.

At launch, WBD Stream will run across all OTT modalities, including mobile web and apps (iOS and Android), desktop, web, and CTV apps.

