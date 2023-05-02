MPAI Reaches the 2nd milestone of the Roadmap for Metaverse Interoperability

The international, non-profit, and unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 31st General Assembly (MPAI-31) approving Version 1 of the MPAI Metaverse Model – Functionality Profiles.

Technical Report – MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM) – Functionality Profiles (https://mmm.mpai.community/) implements the second step of the MPAI roadmap for metaverse implementation interoperability. It defines the protocol infrastructure enabling the different elements of a metaverse instance to request elements of the same or different metaverse instances to execute actions, such as locating and animating an avatar; verifies that the infrastructure can support several characteristic use cases; and defines four functionality profiles.

MPAI recognises the role of Simone Casale-Brunet, Gérard Chollet, Panos Kudumakis, and Paolo Ribeca in the development of Technical Report - MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM) – Functionality Profiles V1.

The Reference Software of the CAE-EAE (Context-based Audio Enhancement https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/ - Enhanced Audioconference Experience https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/about-mpai-cae/#Figure4) is now available upon request from the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community). By using the software and a microphone array, it is possible to separate and individually hear different audio sources at different positions.

MPAI is continuing its work plan comprising the development of the following Technical Specifications:

1) AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/). V2 Technical Specification will enable an implementer to establish a secure AIF environment to execute AI Workflows (AIW) composed of AI Modules (AIM).

2) Avatar Representation and Animation (MPAI-ARA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/). V1 Technical Specification will support creation and animation of interoperable human-like avatar models expressing a Personal Status.

3) Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/). V2 Technical Specification will generalise the notion of Emotion by adding Cognitive State and Social Attitude and specify a new data type called Standard for Personal Status.

The MPAI work plan also includes exploratory activities, some of which are close to becoming standard or technical report projects:

1) AI Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih). Targets an architecture where smartphones store users’ health data processed using AI and AI Models are updated using Federated Learning.

2) Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav). Targets the Human-CAV Interaction En-vironment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation subsystems implemented as AI Workflows.

3) End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev). Extends the video coding frontiers using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.

4) AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc). Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.

5) Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg). Uses AI to train neural net-works that help an online gaming server to compensate data losses and detects false data.

6) XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv). Identifies common AI Modules used across various XR-enabled and AI-enhanced use cases where venues may be both real and virtual.

