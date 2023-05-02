-->
Save Up to $200 or Get a Free Showcase Pass To Streaming Media East. Register Now!

MPAI Reaches the 2nd milestone of the Roadmap for Metaverse Interoperability

Article Featured Image

The international, non-profit, and unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 31st General Assembly (MPAI-31) approving Version 1 of the MPAI Metaverse Model – Functionality Profiles.

Technical Report – MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM) – Functionality Profiles (https://mmm.mpai.community/) implements the second step of the MPAI roadmap for metaverse implementation interoperability. It defines the protocol infrastructure enabling the different elements of a metaverse instance to request elements of the same or different metaverse instances to execute actions, such as locating and animating an avatar; verifies that the infrastructure can support several characteristic use cases; and defines four functionality profiles.

MPAI recognises the role of Simone Casale-Brunet, Gérard Chollet, Panos Kudumakis, and Paolo Ribeca in the development of Technical Report - MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM) – Functionality Profiles V1.

The Reference Software of the CAE-EAE (Context-based Audio Enhancement https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/ - Enhanced Audioconference Experience https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/about-mpai-cae/#Figure4) is now available upon request from the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community). By using the software and a microphone array, it is possible to separate and individually hear different audio sources at different positions.

MPAI is continuing its work plan comprising the development of the following Technical Specifications:

1) AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/). V2 Technical Specification will enable an implementer to establish a secure AIF environment to execute AI Workflows (AIW) composed of AI Modules (AIM).

2) Avatar Representation and Animation (MPAI-ARA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/). V1 Technical Specification will support creation and animation of interoperable human-like avatar models expressing a Personal Status.

3) Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/). V2 Technical Specification will generalise the notion of Emotion by adding Cognitive State and Social Attitude and specify a new data type called Standard for Personal Status.

The MPAI work plan also includes exploratory activities, some of which are close to becoming standard or technical report projects:

1) AI Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih). Targets an architecture where smartphones store users’ health data processed using AI and AI Models are updated using Federated Learning.

2) Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav). Targets the Human-CAV Interaction En-vironment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation subsystems implemented as AI Workflows.

3) End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev). Extends the video coding frontiers using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.

4) AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc). Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.

5) Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg). Uses AI to train neural net-works that help an online gaming server to compensate data losses and detects false data.

6) XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv). Identifies common AI Modules used across various XR-enabled and AI-enhanced use cases where venues may be both real and virtual.

It is still a good opportunity for legal entities supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data to join MPA (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/).

Please visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:

- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).

- Twitter (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).

- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).

- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).

- YouTube (https://youtube.com/c/mpaistandards).

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research