Hot Products: Lightcast Media Cloud

The Lightcast Media Cloud:

Automate upload, management and publishing of all media to all platforms through programmable workflow presets.

The Media Cloud is an award-winning Media Management System, allowing media producers and publishers to manage all live-stream and on-demand media intuitively, from anywhere in the world on any desktop or tablet.

Manage all your web-, mobile- and TV-apps in one place, create new stunning, native apps for web, mobile and OTT / ConnectedTV platforms, and launch them in the leading app stores.

Use the App Builder to create and extend new web-, mobile-, and TV-apps on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, AndroidTV, SmartTVs, iOS, and Android Mobile.

Manage and deploy all types of media and metadata for all publishing platforms, apps and players in one place: metadata and images for all media galleries, players, apps and backgrounds, closed-caption files, language-subtitles and other sidecar files.

Save valuable time and resources by automating your media team’s workflow by using the Media Cloud’s programmable workflow presets.

Set up on-demand channels, sub-channels, series, create live events, ingest linear channels, generate cloud-populated 24/7 channels, create and update navigation structures for all web-, mobile-, and TV-apps dynamically in real-time.

In addition, activate a custom-branded cross-browser web player for your websites, and connect your accounts on the leading social networks and video platforms to your Media Cloud for instant publishing automation of live-streams and on-demand video distribution.

Increase monetization and revenue opportunities through instant setup of subscription products, advertising integration, serving of your own ads and ad-sponsors, and PPV live-streaming events

Who loves using it:

Our customers in every market love using the Media Cloud, including our customers from broadcast media, education, government, enterprise, sports and not-for-profit. The possibilities are endless and all types of enterprises and organizations can utilize the Media Cloud effectively.

Use case examples:

• Streaming of live-events including sports events, festivals, graduations, conventions, elections

• Streaming of court sessions, elections, conferences and meetings to public, or to authorized groups only

• Storing, transcoding and publishing of historic and current audio and video archives

• Promotion of volunteer engagement and political participation

• Real-time communication with residents, students, public

• Emergency alerts and safety training

• Providing an outlet for schools and volunteer media producers

• Branding & Marketing to new, future students or residents

• Promotion of local businesses and job growth

• Multi-screen/multi-device e-learning systems on TVs, desktop & mobile devices

• Providing streaming TV Apps as exciting outlets to media curriculums, students and volunteer producers

Key Platform Features of the Media Cloud:

• OTT App Development Live Streaming

• On-Demand Delivery

• Audio & Video Hosting

• Intuitive Media Management System

• Workflow-Automation Presets

• Real-Time TV App & Mobile App Creation

• Metadata Management

• Real-Time Publishing to all Platforms

• Instant Publishing to Social Media

• Customizable Web Players

• Multi-Platform Subscriber Processing System

• Pay-Per-View Manager

• Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Ad-Serving

• Developer Tools & APIs

• DRM & Security

• Geo Targeting & Restrictions

• 24/7 Scheduler & Linear Stream Generator

• Cloud Scheduler & Playout System

• Central Viewership Analytics

• Bitrate-Adaptive Delivery

• LIVE-to-VOD CDN-side Event Recording

• Global, High-Performance Multi-CDN Delivery

• Premium VOD Transcoding into 12 Formats & Bitrates

