New Survey: Americans Utilizing Streaming Services More Than Ever Before for Super Bowl LVII

Adtaxi —one of the nation’s fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, today announced the results of its annual Super Bowl Viewership survey. With approximately 100 million Americans planning to watch the biggest sporting event of the year, the survey results show that people will be using an array of mediums to consume the game. Of those planning to tune in this year, the largest percentage (over 30%) claimed a streaming service will be their primary viewing source. Regardless of primary viewing, over half of adults (52%) will engage with related content using secondary media sources, which is up from 46% last year.

“This migration to streaming is no surprise, as our previous years’ studies pointed to 2023 as the tipping point,” said Adtaxi Director of Research, Murry Woronoff. “In 2022 streaming services increased their live sports streaming options, and our survey confirms that viewers are making the switch. We anticipate a continued decline in broadcast and cable viewership in the Super Bowl year to year, as streaming options become more prevalent.”

Among the survey’s findings on Super Bowl viewership:

Streaming’s Steady Rise: Streaming viewership (30%) holds a lead over cable (29%) and broadcast (26%) for the first time in Adtaxi survey history. That means more U.S. adults plan to view the Super Bowl via streaming than either cable or broadcast TV. If this trend continues, experts predict streaming services will top broadcast and cable TV combined in the not too distant future.

Cross-Channel Consumption: Regardless of primary viewing, over half of adults (52%) will follow the Super Bowl via another kind of digital screen. That statistic is up from 46% last year. 36% of respondents will be utilizing social media while watching, while 15% will be on a sporting website.

Social Gatherings Are Back: The survey confirms that large gatherings continue to grow post-pandemic, and people are venturing outside of their house. Viewing alone or with immediate family members (43%) is down 6% from 2022. This year, 32% of us will enjoy the Super Bowl with a party at home, at someone else’s home or at a restaurant or bar. This is up from 25% last year and 22% in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Pre Kick-off Purchases: This year, two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults will purchase items in preparation of the Super Bowl. Half of us (48%) will purchase snacks in advance of the game, a 4% jump from 2022. Additionally, more Americans (37%) will buy soft drinks over alcohol (29%), a trend we saw last year as well. Take out will also remain a priority for viewers with 27% planning on purchasing premade food.

Why Viewers Are Watching: For the majority of adults, enthusiasm this year is highest for the game itself, beating both the advertising and half-time show. This is a reversal from the pandemic years when interest skewed to advertising. But do not discount the draw of those ads! Most notable is that among adults who claim they will not be consuming the Super Bowl, 63% are still enthusiastic about the advertising.

“With all eyes on Super Bowl LVII, these survey results offer insight into how marketers should maximize their reach. It is important for advertisers to realize that viewers are switching to streaming and using multiple devices while consuming. Additionally, even those who do not watch the game will be paying attention to the ads digitally,” said Chris Loretto, EVP of Adtaxi. “Utilizing social and streaming platforms, along with a voice and strategy, will be key to stand out from the crowd.”

Methodology

This survey was conducted online using Survey Monkey among a national sample of 1,056 adults spanning across U.S. geographic regions, income levels, gender and age, with Super Bowl viewers represented by the 797 respondents who indicated they plan to consume the Super Bowl. The survey was conducted on January 6th, 2023.

