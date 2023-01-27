Warner Bros. Discovery Announces May 17 Upfront at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will host its Upfront the morning of Wednesday, May 17, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The marketplace event will showcase Warner Bros. Discovery's extensive selection of advertising offerings across its vast portfolio of premium entertainment, sports, news and lifestyle brands.

Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-ever Upfront in 2022, this year’s presentation to colleagues in the advertising, investor and media communities will reveal Warner Bros. Discovery’s unrivaled content, unparalleled franchises and breakthrough products.

“We’re excited to unlock new opportunities for our partners across Warner Bros. Discovery’s dynamic ad-supported ecosystem, where stories create and define culture,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery. “This year's Upfront will shine a spotlight on how WBD's best-in-class programming and products connect brands with highly engaged audiences. We will provide new details about the ad-lite tier of our enhanced streaming service that brings together iconic programming from HBO Max and popular programming from discovery+. And we will demonstrate how our newfound measurement and currency solutions and our unmatched advanced advertising portfolio bring unprecedented value to our partners.”

In addition to the live event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront will be streamed virtually. Additional details will be available closer to the date of the event.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.