Take Streaming Media's Autumn 2022 State of Streaming Survey

It’s that time of year again: Fall, where in parts of North America and Europe you can watch the leaves turn vibrant colors and, well, fall to the ground. It’s also the time of the year that the StreamingMedia.com team launches its twice-a-year survey on the state of the streaming industry, as a way to better understand how the streaming industry has changed over the last six months.

For this most recent 2022 Autumn edition of the State of Streaming survey, we’ve expanded the number of questions to cover everything from free-ad supported television (FAST) to perceptions around power consumption/sustainability and additional questions around technical (e.g., latency) and business (e.g., monetization) challenges.

Rather than force survey takers to slog through every question, including those where a respondent has already told us—earlier in the survey, while answering a prior question—that a particular topic isn’t relevant to their role in the streaming industry, our survey partner Help Me Stream Research Foundation is launching this most recent State of Streaming survey using a new survey tool that allows most questions to be targeted to distinct groups within the streaming industry.

The end result should mean that most survey respondents can take the survey in a shorter time period than they’ve spent on previous State of Streaming surveys.

We’ve also sweetened the pot for those who complete the survey. We are offering a $175 (USD) gift card to two survey takers that complete the survey and leave their email address (which will only be used for the prize drawing).

We’d like to thank you ahead of time for helping StreamingMedia and Help Me Stream Research Foundation better understand the ever-changing streaming market.

The survey will remain active until November 5, 2022.

