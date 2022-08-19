Vote in the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

A lot has changed since we presented the first Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards at Streaming Media West in San Jose in 2007. Nobody was using the acronym "OTT," and if you talked about the cloud, most people assumed you were referring to the weather. For our inaugural awards, just over 3,000 readers cast their votes for 120 products and services, and of the 16 categories back then, only five are still in play today (can you guess which ones they are?).

When you vote in this year's Readers' Choice Awards—which you can do beginning today—you can choose from more than 200 nominees in 22 categories from analytics and cloud encoding to SSAI and video quality metrics. This year, recognizing the tremendous growth of cloud production workflows, we've added a new category, Cloud Video Production Platform. To come up with the list of nominees, we solicited entries from our readers, then vetted the list to make sure the right products were in the right categories. It's not a perfect process, so if you see a product that's missing from any category, email us at readerschoice@streamingmedia.com, and we'll add it if it's appropriate.

Anyone can vote, with one caveat—employees of nominated companies can't vote for their own products and services. That's designed to even the playing field a bit, so that a 1,000-employee company doesn't have an unfair advantage over a 100-employee organization. Voting will remain open until September 26, and, soon after, we'll announce the finalists—the three top vote-getters in each category.

We'll present the winners on November 16 at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, and we'll be announcing them here and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media Magazine.

Thanks to BirdDog for sponsoring this year's awards.

Submit your vote now!

