Teradek’s ART Protocol Delivers Resilient, Adaptive Video Streams Under Varying Network Conditions

Known for its hardware solutions like Cube, Bond, Vidiu, and Prism as well as software solutions like cellular bonding and cloud streaming management, Teradek has developed a resilient streaming protocol that delivers secure, ultra-low latency, broadcast-quality audio and video over the public internet. ART utilizes joint source channel coding to evaluate video content and network characteristics simultaneously, optimizing for both in one step. The result is a highly resilient, adaptive video stream that ensures the quality and integrity of your content over the most challenging network conditions.

ART’S KEY FEATURES

ART was developed using the same methodology behind Teradek’s Emmy® and Academy Award-winning Bolt wireless video system.

Key Specs:

<100ms Latency Over WAN

AES-256 Encryption

Easy Firewall Traversal

No Re-Transmission Delays

Extreme Resilience Over Challenging Networks

Support for HD and 4K Workflows

ART overcomes the challenges of streaming over lossy public networks, namely video pixelation, stuttering, freezing, sync loss, delays, and total dropouts; all whilst retaining ultra-low latency.

It is the only protocol that optimizes for both video quality and network characteristics simultaneously, delivering the best possible streaming experience despite network performance.

BENEFITS OF ART

Art delivers more natural, life-like bi-directional streaming interaction between anchors and guests. It provides graceful degradation and rapid recovery over networks with significant packet loss.

Due to ART’s ability to smoothly adapt to varying network conditions, video freezes are extraordinarily rare

Unlike SRT, ART does not require retransmissions. Instead, ART relies on a combination of patented techniques and Forward Error Correction to retain its ultra-low latency despite poor network conditions.

STREAMING SUPPORT

ART currently supports:

Real-time, bi-directional streaming between

two ART systems over a LAN or WAN. Point-to-point streaming from ART encoder to decoder.

Distribution from one ART encoder to multiple ART decoders through Teradek’s Core cloud platform or over a LAN.

Multicast over a LAN