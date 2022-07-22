Survey: Enterprise Video

Last year, as pandemic lockdowns lifted, there were multiple discussions within the streaming industry as to whether or not entertainment-based subscriptions would wane from pandemic highs (they have) and whether hybrid work meetings and trade shows would be all the rage (they have not).

To further help Streaming Media understand the fluid nature of “office work” and the parallel use of enterprise video, we’re launching our second annual Enterprise Video Trends survey.

We’re partnering with Help Me Stream Research Foundation again, and the results of this survey will be presented in Nomveber as part of the Enterprise track at Streaming Media West 2022 in Huntington Beach, California. Streaming Media and Help Me Stream representatives will be joined by a yet unnamed sponsor to present the findings, not just of this year’s survey, but also trends that emerge across both the 2021 and 2022 annual enterprise video surveys.

While each of us has had to navigate new terms like "Zoom fatigue" and even virtual happy hours, there’s also been a bit of a return to normality with in-person events over the past few months.

It was great seeing hundreds of familiar faces at Streaming Media East 2022 in Boston in May, but we’re curious is that’s become the new norm or whether hybrid events are also on the rise. So part of this year’s survey asks you to tell us not just about virtual events but also in-person and hybrid events (those where attendees are offered a choice between in-person or virtual attendance).

With this return to in-person events, we’re also curious about whether the benefits of virtual events (and also what frustrates you the most) are being rolled into in-person events you’ve attended.

Finally, we’d like to know about the features and functionality of your enterprise video solutions (EVPs), from the platform to the player, and how those needs may have changed as companies and organizations request their employees return to the office.

The survey has 39 questions, broken into past, current and future enterprise video trends. Based on our completely unscientific testing of the survey today, it should take mo more than 20 minutes to complete.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY

If you end up taking it on a mobile device, especially a smartphone, we do recommend that you turn the phone sideways (landscape mode) because a few of the questions have two columns of data.

It’s an anonymous survey, so you don’t need to share any personally identifiable information. However, if you would like to be considered for the prize drawing, just leave your email address at the end of the survey. This year’s prize is a choice of either two (2) hours of Help Me Stream Research Foundation consulting or a $250.00 gift card. One winner will be chosen at random

You can take the survey at https://www.research.net/r/enterprisevideo2022 between now and September 30th.

