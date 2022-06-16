Hot Products: Signiant Media Engine

Product Overview

Included with every Signiant SaaS subscription, Media Engine is a modern media management service built into The Signiant Platform. Federated search is now possible across all your storage to quickly find, preview and interact with media assets. Results are immediately actionable to help create workflow efficiencies and streamline operations, all anchored by market-leading fast file transfer technology.

Who’s Using It, and How?

Most media companies have assets in various storage locations—some on-premises, some in the cloud, and often across multiple clouds. This hybrid storage approach and the expansion of the global content market have increased media complexity. Through Media Engine, Signiant’s SaaS customers can easily search, preview and take action on media assets across all their Signiant-connected storage from anywhere in the world.

With Media Engine, M&E professionals can:

Search: Simply enter keywords, file types or key phrases into the search bar and find your media.

Preview: Not sure that's the file you're looking for? Viewing a bit of video is often the most efficient means of checking, and Media Engine lets you do this without downloading the heavy asset.

Take Action: Market-leading Signiant file transfer technology will move found files fast, to anywhere, regardless of where they're physically located.

Specs and Features

Search across on-prem or cloud storage including AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Storage.

Find and preview media across an extremely broad range of professional media formats.

Move the entire file or mark in and out points to select a specific portion of a video asset, and then move only the clip of interest.

Media Engine will automatically index your media files, extracting basic metadata such as file and folder name, media type, and the date it was last modified. Critically, Media Engine will always keep track of which heavy asset the metadata is associated with and exactly where it is stored.

Availability

If you are already using a Signiant SaaS product for file transfer, then you have access to Media Engine on The Signiant Platform. Contact your customer success manager to learn more. If you are not a current customer, we encourage you to learn more about Media Shuttle, Jet, and Flight Deck for all your fast file transfer needs.

