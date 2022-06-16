Hot Products: P Series 4G Cellular Bonding Video Encoder (Models P1 & P2)

Product Overview

The KILOVIEW P series video encoder is a product specially designed for mobile live streaming, field production, or remote video transmission. It supports SDI or HDMI video input with up to 1080p60. Together with the design of up to 4CH 4G-LTE network connection + WiFi, battery-powered, and recording; featuring the patented KILOLINK bonding server (which is simple & easy for centralized management, configuration, and update); with streaming service to live stream videos in RTMP, SRT, RTSP, and UDP, etc.; it’s perfect for broadcast studios, sports, churches, universities, and anyone else for live streaming or remote video transmission anytime, anywhere, without the limit of network or space. With functions like Intercom, the P is perfect for field production at very competitive cost.

Target Audience

P Series video encoders are designed for (1) mobile applications such as live events, sports broadcasting, news-gathering, or field broadcast, and (2) anywhere with weak network connectivity, anytime.

Therefore, the P series is ideal for (1) live event service companies; (2) broadcasting studios with outdoor video gathering needs; (3) sports/festivals event holders or providers; (4) webinars in the field or with hard-to-access wired connection; (5) emergency operations centers; (6) clients located in regions/countries with relatively weak network connectivity; and (7) producers who need field production to bring video back to SDI/HDMI.

The P series works with the KILOLINK algorithm that can guard data security & privacy and prevent vicious intruding. Thus, IP-based transmission providers in the following industries with high data-security & confidential requirements will love P series: (1) military; (2) rocket launching programs; (3) government usage; (4) remote court hearings.

Features

P series include 2 models: P1 for SDI input; P2 for HDMI input.

P supports up to 5 CH network bonding with 2 internal 4G-LTE SIMs, 2 external 4G USB dongles, and 1 WiFi.

Built-in battery power, with up to 3~5 hours live streaming nonstop; Easy charge with either USB power bank or V-mount battery

Cooling design suitable for outdoor streaming

Recording supported with TF card/NAS

All protocols—RTMP/RTSP/SRT/TS over UDP, and more—if not using bonding server

Streaming to multiple platforms/destinations simultaneously

Free and easy-to-use KILOLINK bonding server. Self-deployment is supported to centrally manage all P series remotely.

Stable and reliable connection even with weak connectivity network conditions, with precise congest control and adaptive bitrate mechanism

Ultra-low end-to-end latency (<1s) in outdoor encoding

Intercom for prompt communication

Easy to get video back to SDI with standard decoders

