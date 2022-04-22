Security, Scalability, and Cloud Streaming Workflows

Tim Siglin: One of the big issues that people have brought up is they tend to think the cloud is not as secure as it could be if they were strictly doing on-prem or behind a firewall. You have the opinion, though, that a hybrid model makes sense. And tell me where security fits in those hybrid models.

Renard T. Jenkins: I think the industry as a whole has gotten used to the hybrid model. It's sort of a gateway, a way to bridge what you're doing today with what you'd like to do tomorrow. The issue that a lot of people have is that they are used to having things near them. They're used to having control over everything within their environment. And to be totally honest with you, if you have a SOC 2 instance within your organization you've got built up behind a number of firewalls. You have all of your security in place. You're taking a look at CSAP and some of these other recommendations for how you build that out. You probably do have the most secure place that you're ever going to have your content. But if you want to have scalability with the ability to do it very quickly, and then you take the cost out of the equation right now, but if you want something that you're gonna do to be able to spin up quickly, spin down quickly, start a channel, do all these types of things that we would like to do within this space, you need to look at the cloud.

I believe in bridging your private cloud with your public cloud. I think that is the direction that we'll get people to jump on board a lot faster. So that's what I believe is going to take you there, but you have to get comfortable with the fact that there is a just a buttload of, of security. That is a part of the major cloud instances and the major SaaS providers, that's one of the things that they provide. And the second thing that you have to really look at is that when you're inviting them into your home, you need to make sure that you vet them in the same way that you would vet something that you were building internally.

And if you do that, then I think there's gonna be more of a comfort level from the security standpoint. But there are a ton of wonderful recommendations for how you keep your content secure that are out there in the market. The MovieLabs CSAP that they just released a few weeks ago--and, full disclosure, I am on the board of MovieLabs, but I'm not just saying that because I'm on the board, it's a wonderful document. It's a great guide. So if you haven't had a chance to read it, take a look at it. I think it'll help a lot of these organizations as they continue their maturation.

