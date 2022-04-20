The Case for Multi-Cloud in Large-File Transfer

Learn more about cloud and SaaS at Streaming Media East 2022.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Tim Siglin: Bill, speaking of the cloud, obviously, you have a SaaS solution, a software-as-a-service model. You mentioned before the call that you all work in what you call multi-cloud. So give us a little bit of understanding on that. I think people are familiar on the delivery side with multi-CDN, but how does what you're doing differ from the typical approach?

Bill Thompson: It's really dictated by our customers. So it's just the clarification that, there's the cloud, but even if you're just talking about public cloud--one out of every three of our customers has some form of cloud storage, usually along with on-prem, and AWS tends to be the number one choice for that S3 storage. We've delivered solutions that can go from cloud to cloud, and there are a couple different reasons why our customers ask for that. One, they may not want to be overly dependent on a given vendor. That's a motivation. Two, maybe there's a pricing difference in a given service.

But a really interesting one is the fact that there may be better tools or better compute instances in one cloud than there are in the others. For example, we have a customer in the UK who does most of their work in AWS when they work in the cloud. But some of their workflows they move to Google because the compute instances are better suited for the rendering tasks that they need to do during production. So there's lots of reasons why this multi-cloud is becoming more prevalent in our space, in the markets we serve.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles