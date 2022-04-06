Bitmovin Introduces Stream Lab, an Automated Streaming Testing Platform

Bitmovin will debut Stream Lab, its innovative automated stream testing solution, at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth: W10109). Stream Lab is the first of its kind in the video streaming market. With the Bitmovin Player, it gives companies the ability to test and guarantee the quality of experience for their audience across more devices & platforms.

Bitmovin created Stream Lab to address the global challenge of device fragmentation and help companies support a larger number of devices and platforms while meeting rising consumer demand for superior quality video experiences on any screen. Stream Lab enables development teams to easily test their streams in real environments on physical devices and receive transparent reporting with clear performance feedback. With pre-set test cases created by Bitmovin’s video experts, It has given developers access to testing on older and newer generations of devices and platforms, including Samsung, LG, major web browsers and more.

“Stream Lab is an industry-first that has the power to shape the future of video,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin. “The sheer number of devices entering the market means there’s a real need for an automated testing solution for the video streaming industry. Stream Lab is a must-have solution, as it supports a wide range of physical devices and platforms spanning multiple generations, which streamlines the video delivery process and ensures the quality of playback on viewers’ screens.”

Device fragmentation is a huge challenge across the video streaming industry. Many viewers are still watching content across multiple generations and different types of Smart TVs, which makes testing and maintaining the playback experience across multiple generations incredibly difficult for companies to manage. The leading streaming services support at least 24 devices across 12 different platforms, and the cost of supporting new and older devices continues to rise. Stream Lab overcomes this challenge and guarantees ROI by saving companies time, money, and development resources while ensuring audiences have access to high-quality playback that provides the best viewer experience.

“The average household uses more than four devices, and viewers expect a consistent and high-quality experience on each one. New devices continue to come online while older ones remain in use. Solving the challenge of fragmentation is key to upholding integrity in any service offering and bolstering subscriber retention – two of the biggest challenges facing the industry right now,” concluded Lederer.

To see a demo of Stream Lab in person, visit Bitmovin at West Hall booth W10109 at NAB Show, April 23-27.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles