Take the Spring 2022 State of Streaming Survey

Today marks the launch of the 2022 Spring State of Streaming survey, brought to you with the help of the Help Me Stream Research Foundation. This survey, which we've run every 6 months since the end of 2019, provides key insights into the industry's growth and the overall health of particular vertical markets, from over-the-top (OTT) to video-on-demand (VOD) to large-scale live-event streams. (You can find samples of the reports from previous surveys on our Research page.)

Given how quickly the industry is growing, we need your help and insights to be able to keep pace with all the change. And if you leave your email address in the last question, you'll be registered for a drawing to win an Oculus Quest 2. We will only use your email address to notify you when the results are available, and to select the

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY

If you've helped us with previous versions of the State of Streaming survey, you'll notice that many of the questions are the same. But in keeping with industry changes, we're also asking several new questions in the 2022 Spring edition.

Ranging from questions around typical data center usage for VOD assets to questions focused on free ad-supported television (FAST) trends, these new questions build on findings we've derived from prior version of the State of Streaming survey.

One other thing that's new about this particular State of Streaming survey: I'll be presenting the findings live at Streaming Media East 2022 in Boston on May 24, alongside the sponsor and Streaming Media's very own Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. The survey results will be presented as the second keynote of the first day, so be sure to join us to hear the data firsthand and ask questions about the findings and the impact they might have on your business or organization.

The 34-question survey can also be taken anonymously, though the data captured in this survey will only be used in aggregate form and individual respondents will not be identified by name or organization.

Thanks in advance for your contribution!

