How to Deliver a Skinny OTT Bundle with Mass Appeal

Adam Salmons: It's very difficult to be the one service that's gonna be the solution for everyone, but I think what we've found is that by having a slimmer package in cutting out sports, our thesis was really that there was a portion of the market that was getting left behind by the traditional cable services. And these people were largely leaving the market or never being a part of the market in the first place. So what we've tried to do with Philo is put together something that hopefully will appeal to a large portion of your family. We've got the great lifestyle content that you would expect from the discovery portfolio. We've got some of the best brands for kids with the Nickelodeon portfolio, and a lot of those deeper theatrical things that you would find on AMC on a lot of the Paramount networks.

But I think really it's not enough to just have the volume of content. It's all about that personalization aspect. So, what we have found is we really like to dive in on our data to find not only what are people watching in the moment, but how are they interacting with their product? What shows are they saving? Are they watching things on DVR? Are they watching things VOD? What parts of the product are they interacting with? Do they scroll through the collections that we put together? Do they just wanna look and see what's airing live on the guide?

And so it's all about taking that data and then putting the shows and pieces of content that they may not realize are on in front. That's where they're seeing the value and sticking with us.

