Streaming Media Poll: Are You Headed Back to Trade Shows?

Two years ago, we were on the cusp of a worldwide shutdown. Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was forced to cancel, and those of us in the streaming media industry began obsessively checking Twitter and LinkedIn to see what was going to happen with NAB. Behind the scenes here at Streaming Media, we were talking about what would happen if we had to "pivot to virtual."

Since then ... well, we all know what's happened since then, so there's no need to recap here. But with a successful (if scaled-down) CES behind us, I think it's safe to say that we're as close to "normal" as we're likely to get. We're working hard putting together the speaker roster for Streaming Media East, and we've got our flights and hotel rooms booked for NAB.

Still, we can't help but wonder how our readers are feeling about getting back on the road, seeing old colleagues, and making new contacts. What are your thoughts? We'll share the results in an upcoming blog post.

