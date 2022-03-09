Streaming Media Poll: Are You Headed Back to Trade Shows?
Two years ago, we were on the cusp of a worldwide shutdown. Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was forced to cancel, and those of us in the streaming media industry began obsessively checking Twitter and LinkedIn to see what was going to happen with NAB. Behind the scenes here at Streaming Media, we were talking about what would happen if we had to "pivot to virtual."
Since then ... well, we all know what's happened since then, so there's no need to recap here. But with a successful (if scaled-down) CES behind us, I think it's safe to say that we're as close to "normal" as we're likely to get. We're working hard putting together the speaker roster for Streaming Media East, and we've got our flights and hotel rooms booked for NAB.
Still, we can't help but wonder how our readers are feeling about getting back on the road, seeing old colleagues, and making new contacts. What are your thoughts? We'll share the results in an upcoming blog post.
Related Articles
The international focus of events like IBC generate a sense of excitement and a critical mass of activity that drives the whole industry forward. That momentum has been noticeably lacking in 2021, and it's time to get the ball rolling again.
20 Oct 2021
For the second year in a row, COVID forces the biggest broadcast and streaming trade show and conference in the U.S. to pull the plug.
15 Sep 2021
Citing vendor and attendee reluctance to attend a September event, and the need to guarantee health and safety, IBC announced that this year's event will take place December 3-6 in Amsterdam
25 May 2021
NAB is still on for now, but now that AJA, Nikon, Adobe, and Avid have pulled out, exhibitors are taking a "watch and wait" approach as concerns about coronavirus increase and conferences across the globe cancel or postpone
04 Mar 2020