-->
Join us for Streaming Media Connect 2022, February 14th-18th. Reserve Your Free Seat Now!

Firstlight Media Executive Predictions: Metadata and the Cloud

Article Featured Image

2022 will be a year when OTT providers zero in on two pandemic issues: cleaning up metadata to enable more targeted, robust consumer experiences, and leveraging the cloud to clean up inefficient production and distribution systems.

Providers who gathered low hanging subscriber fruit over the past two years now are tackling the challenge of retaining that audience as consumers app-hop to other services and return to leisure options outside the home. A focus in the coming year will be on metadata – the capture, cleanup and standardization required to enable recommendation engines, advanced search capabilities, editorial input and other engagement tools.

As well, successful services such as Struum, Rogers Sports & Media's SN NOW and India's aha 2.0 are pointing the way to adoption of fully cloud-based workflows. Services are seeing that they can scale and move more quickly into new markets using 100% cloud-native platforms. Our pipeline is filled with OTT providers that are ready to make that leap.

FIRSTLIGHT.AI

This article is Sponsored Content

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Bite-Size Video: How AI and Emerging Technologies are Transforming Video Production To Amplify Audience Engagement

Manual analysis of live streaming content to identify key highlights is both time-consuming and involves expensive manpower. For a growing number of content developers, the answer is bite-sized videos created with the help of AI.

11 Jan 2022

Using Advanced Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning to Mitigate Risk in the Modern Broadcast Environment

Zixi's intelligent data platform is leveraging the most advanced event correlation tools to identify issues in live streaming workflows before they become problems.

17 May 2021

Firstlight Media: View from the Top 2020

10 Aug 2020
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research