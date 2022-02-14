Firstlight Media Executive Predictions: Metadata and the Cloud

2022 will be a year when OTT providers zero in on two pandemic issues: cleaning up metadata to enable more targeted, robust consumer experiences, and leveraging the cloud to clean up inefficient production and distribution systems.

Providers who gathered low hanging subscriber fruit over the past two years now are tackling the challenge of retaining that audience as consumers app-hop to other services and return to leisure options outside the home. A focus in the coming year will be on metadata – the capture, cleanup and standardization required to enable recommendation engines, advanced search capabilities, editorial input and other engagement tools.

As well, successful services such as Struum, Rogers Sports & Media's SN NOW and India's aha 2.0 are pointing the way to adoption of fully cloud-based workflows. Services are seeing that they can scale and move more quickly into new markets using 100% cloud-native platforms. Our pipeline is filled with OTT providers that are ready to make that leap.

FIRSTLIGHT.AI

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles