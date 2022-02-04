Survey: Broadcast TV Is Here To Stay (For Now), But Convergence Is On the Way

Broadcast television is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future, and the streaming industry can learn from broadcasters as the lines blur between the two. That convergence also brings about the need for converged security and content protection solutions.

That's the data-driven message delivered today as part of the 2022 Secure Streaming and Broadcast Workflows brief, which is available for any industry professional to download. The survey was sponsored by Intertrust ExpressPlay, hosted by Streaming Media, and created by the research team at Help Me Stream Research Foundation.

"Today's live-linear and live-event streaming providers share a similar end goal with broadcasters," said Siglin, Founding Executive Director of Help Me Stream Research Foundation. "Both want to deliver live content, at scale, to a global audience, while also protecting premier-event or premium content revenues from piracy."

During a webinar yesterday, Siglin and Intertrust ExpressPlay VP of Marketing Ali Hodjat walked the audience through the key survey findings, which had approximately 225 responses from industry professionals across North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific. Participants each received an early-release copy of the brief as thanks for attending the webinar. (The webinar is available for on-demand viewing.)

While participants heard Hodjat and Siglin provide analysis on a wide variety of topics focused on the convergence of broadcast and streaming workflows, including the need to consider a consistent security and rights-management strategy to secure content, the floor was also open for participants to ask questions regarding the findings.

One such question centered on the fragmentation of smart- or connected-TV operating systems, which survey data revealed to be widespread.

"Is the proprietary nature of the smart TV working against its growth as a consumption device?" asked one participant, noting that most mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) "have two basic ecospheres to work with related to streaming apps."

Hojdat explained that participants from the streaming industry may view the work of connected TVs as just another device type—a growing number of devices are used for both live broadcast and live-linear delivery—but that the connected TV landscape continues to evolve.

Other audience questions pertained to demographics, as well as balancing the cost of anti-piracy measures against revenue earned.

Additional topics in the survey, which are covered in the brief available today, highlight some of the advantages of broadcast television, perception of antis-piracy services, and the need to consider not just securing encoding and delivery workflows but also considering how content is presented to consumers, from operator apps on connected TVs to hybrid set-top boxes.

As for the "broadcast is not dead" claim mentioned at the top of this article, the top takeaway from the 2022 Secure Broadcast and Streaming Workflows survey emphasizes this point:

"Despite continued live-linear and on-demand streaming growth, survey respondents—63% of whom work exclusively in the streaming industry—believe broadcast TV will remain viable for the foreseeable future."

More detail on this—and other pertinent data—can be found in the survey brief.

