Brightcove Acquires Wicket Labs

Brightcove Inc. announced it has acquired Wicket Labs, an audience insights company that gives users visibility into content and subscriber analytics.

Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables customers to deliver broadcast-quality video to viewers around the world and measure its effectiveness with comprehensive, real-time analytics, including video and viewer insights. These analytics help customers understand video performance, viewer engagement, and ROI. Using this data, customers can predict future behavior through machine learning models and drive viewer engagement with recommendations based on viewing behaviors, personalized playlists, and content analysis.

With the acquisition of Wicket Labs, Brightcove customers will have access to content and subscriber insights to make data-driven decisions to improve subscriber acquisition, conversions, engagement, and retention. Brightcove’s award-winning platform will now include the following audience insights:

Deep understanding of customer lifetime values

Subscriber cohort analysis

Engagement analysis and recommendations to assist with cross-promotion of content amongst groups

Key trends in viewer behavior and viewed content to understand what drives long-term relationships and value

Opt-in comparative benchmarks

These insights will provide organizations greater understanding of audience dynamics, sources of new subscribers, the subscriber journey, and how to increase subscription revenue through data visualizations and dashboards. This acquisition accelerates Brightcove’s commitment to artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide customers with deep insights to stay competitive and grow their business.

“We are committed to serving our customers through our intelligent video platform powered by analytics, AI and ML to help them grow their businesses by engaging audiences and monetizing their content,” said Namita Dhallan, CPO, Brightcove. “The acquisition of Wicket Labs helps us to augment our analytics offering with audience insights and increase our resources dedicated to bringing additional value to our customers.

“We are thrilled to see Brightcove expand its robust analytics offering with the addition of Wicket Labs’ audience insights platform,” said Sylvia George, SVP, Growth Marketing & Audience Strategy at AMC Networks. “Being able to see a complete picture of our performance from video analytics to content and subscriber insights from one platform will help us make informed data-driven business decisions.

“We are excited to be joining Brightcove and integrating our audience insights with Brightcove’s robust analytics and leading online video platform,” said Marty Roberts, Co-founder, and CEO, of Wicket Labs. “The investment Brightcove is making in analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is paramount in driving future innovation of the video industry.”

Brightcove will acquire the Wicket Labs video intelligence technology, brand, marketing assets, and customer relationships globally. Wicket Labs’ co-founders and all of its employees will join the Brightcove product and engineering organization to reinforce Brightcove’s premium analytics and video intelligence investment.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

