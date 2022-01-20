Streaming Media’s New Vendor Press Release Policy

Since we launched Streaming Media more than 20 years ago, we've offered a free, self-service press release submission form for any vendors and solution providers in the industry. That made sense back in 1998, or even 2008, but the volume of press releases we receive weekly has simply grown too cumbersome to manage, and since we see Streaming Media as "the filter of the industry," we want to make sure that we are sharing news only from companies who have a commitment to our discerning audience.

Beginning on February 1, the self-service form will be available only to companies that are in our Streaming Media Industry Directory. That directory comes out in print in each annual Streaming Media Industry Sourcebook and is always available on our website. Once a company signs up, they can update their listings as they wish. More importantly, every time Streaming Media publishes editorial that mentions the company, that company’s logo and the link to their Directory listing will be posted alongside the relevant article.

That doesn't mean our editorial is for sale. We will continue to write news articles and features highlighting companies and stories we feel our readers need to know about, regardless of whether those companies advertise or are in the Directory.

But we want our press releases section—called Industry Announcements—to have value to our readers, too. When they see headlines in that section of the website, or included in our twice-weekly Streaming Media Xtra newsletters, they need to know that the information they are getting is from reputable companies who’ve decided to appear in our Directory.

In a change from previous policy, we will also run photos with press releases now, making sure our readers can see as well as read about the products and services you're offering. Those images should be 650px wide, and you can paste them into the body of the form.

Soon, we’ll be password-protecting the submission form, and every company that is listed in our Directory will receive a unique login. There’s a small fee to participate in the Directory; in fact, we offer two levels of listings. For more information, you can contact Joel Unickow at joel@streamingmedia.com.

If you want to pitch our editorial team on news stories, you can continue to send those to me at erics@streamingmedia.com, and we’ll determine whether they deserve placement in our news section.

