How Tech Companies Are Pivoting for Enterprise Streaming

Learn more about enterprise streaming at Streaming Media East 2022.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Chris Burgos: The future I look at is, how are the tech companies pivoting in this space? Not just NewTek, but also people we work with--there have been competitive features being developed on Zoom and Teams, as those guys were at one point competing, and now I feel like those two have sort of diverged and they're in their grasp. So now we have two different platforms doing different things. But I keep looking at all the ways these technologies are trying to make these experiences more relatable, whether it's Q & As, or whether it's raising your hand or in ways impact your piece of the video feed to have some sort of contribution.

I have a slightly different background in that I've done a lot of work in Esports. And in those environments we had hybrid environments. The significant portion of our audience was at home. And so it was something as easy as, "Hey, somebody tweeted about one of our players showcasing that, highlighting that viewer engagement needs to happen on both sides." So I look at what those guys have been doing for the past four years and say, "We need to be engaging the audience as much as we can." And that is highlighting what they're saying in text, that is highlighting and having a microphone in the room, that is engaging that and looking at it in this weird way, almost like the sporting events too, saying "Well, how do we tackle this environment?" 'Cause those guys have to do it and have had to been doing it prior to the current environment.

And then just, putting my NewTek hat back on, just yesterday, we released our Bridge protocol. NDI Bridge basically says, "You can take two offices on either side of the country and make these guys local NDI." And if you're not used to NDI, it says, "If I put something on my network, I can do video, audio, and control over it. I can control my camera." Well, now I can do that over the wide-area network. So Dan and I can interface with each other and everything that Dan touches in his office, as easy as all the cameras are in his facility, he can also access my stuff in my apartment in New Jersey. And so just like that, ease of use is opening up production doors. We were talking about production and different layers of this stuff. The production technology is evolving very quickly. There are a lot of people in the IP space who are innovating much faster than we would expect.

And that's the beauty of doing things in code, right? I'm not worried about some of the major issues that we have in actual physical production--that is, supply chain and things like that. Those guys are gonna be leading the charge. And we already know that because when we went to doing these remote events, we all had a tool that we were ready to use. Zoom didn't come out of nowhere. It didn't start in March of last year; it's been going on for a while and we've all been keeping our eyes open, and we have a couple of tools that we're highlighting. I think that's gonna continue to grow, but I do entirely recognize Dan's point of a lot of people just wanting to have those in-person meetings.

The beauty of the hybrid environment is gonna be, I don't have to attend physically every event if I can't. I no longer have to be as picky and choosy as I was, because if I'm introducing a panel somewhere, once I'm done with that panel, I can turn my phone on and be watching the other event that I really wanted to go to. I had this conflict when you guys are in Boston, and I was just thinking about how the schedules are gonna line up. When you're doing so much of this stuff, you can't always get to everything you wanna do, but now you can, because there's a hybrid angle. You won't get that community aspect right away, but you certainly will be part of that event and learn something.

And then three months down road, if I go out to Cali, I could pick things up and say, "Hey, this is how things have progressed since we last talked, or the last time I heard you talking about this stuff." The community that once was, we thought of small and tight-knit, the people we once knew, whether they were part of our team or our families, or friends, is a lot larger. And I think this is very real for younger generations. Everyone's now experiencing this, the technology enabling you to have this very wide community.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles