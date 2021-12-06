JW Player Launches Broadcast Live and Studio DRM Solutions for Broadcasters

JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced that VUALTO, acquired in May 2021, is now fully integrated with JW Player. As a result, two offerings formerly provided by VUALTO are now available to JW Player customers: Broadcast Live (formerly VUALTO CONTROL HUB) and Studio DRM (formerly VUDRM). These integrated offerings enable broadcasters and other content owners with adaptable, scalable, secure and intelligent solutions for video orchestration and encryption.

“By bringing together the expertise of VUALTO and JW Player, we’ve created an end-to-end solution for success in the digital video economy,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. “After months of integrating our teams, products and services, we’re proud to unveil our new offerings to the market. Our complete video delivery platform now enables broadcasters, publishers and other content owners to better engage and connect with audiences anywhere on any device, while ensuring the peace of mind that their content rights will be protected.”

Broadcast Live

Broadcast Live is the industry’s most flexible, robust and scalable video orchestration solution for Live, VOD, Live2VOD and VOD2Live. Developed specifically for media workflows, Broadcast Live brings integration with encoders, streaming servers, workflow rules and DRM into a single set of APIs and GUI. The pluggable architecture also allows for easy integration with third-party and existing customer systems. With comprehensive channel configuration, event scheduling, monitoring, clipping and syndication, Broadcast Live enables premium viewing experiences with significant cost savings.

Studio DRM

Studio DRM is a multi-DRM solution that makes content protection easy for broadcasters, sports OTT platforms and other premium content rights holders. It is highly scalable and uniquely flexible, allowing content owners to request DRM encryption keys on the fly. Studio DRM also supports the latest content protection standards including CPIX, CMAF, and CBCS. Formerly known as VUDRM, the solution has long been a leader in DRM innovation and was one of the first to implement support for PlayReady, WideVine and FairPlay, as well as ABR streaming with DRM encryption.

In May 2021, JW Player acquired VUALTO to create a comprehensive platform that empowers customers with independence and control in today’s Digital Video Economy. The combined result is a single platform for broadcast-quality live and on-demand video delivery across mobile, web and OTT platforms; secure content delivery with industry leading DRM services; and unique insights, intelligence and monetization features to help grow revenue.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles