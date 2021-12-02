NewTek Introduces TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite

NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, today launches the TriCaster 1 Pro: a streamlined live video production system with support for 4K UHD switching, live streaming, recording, data-driven graphics, virtual sets, media publishing, and more. In addition, NewTek announces new innovative features for the TriCaster 2 Elite. TriCaster 1 Pro, and TriCaster 2 Elite offer integrated flexibility of software and IP networks - opening a world of opportunities with the tightest, NDI-native integration, only available in TriCasters. Both TriCasters also enable LiveGraphics, LivePanel, and Live Story Creator tools as standard offering automation, title and motion graphics, and bespoke control surfaces.

Since its release in July 2020, the TriCaster 2 Elite has been celebrated as setting a new standard for how much can be achieved with a single system. The TriCaster 2 Elite remains the flagship TriCaster offering, and now features both selectable audio and video returns with unmatched quality and flexibility, as well as NDI Genlock – putting the system in a league of its own.

"Today’s producers have to keep up with an insatiable demand for video content while maximizing flexibility," said Will Waters, NewTek’s Head of Product Management. "TriCaster offers the only complete set of production tools while focusing on efficiency and flexibility only available through combining IP networking and software-defined solutions. The TriCaster 1 Pro is a welcome addition for the storytellers that need robust remote calling but don’t require an extreme quantity of sources and destinations. The update to the TriCaster 2 Elite serves to cement its position as a transformative platform that truly takes video production to another level."

Dynamic and powerful nested macros capabilities within the TriCaster Pro 1 and TriCaster 2 Elite allow operators to deliver complex productions effortlessly. Operators can send Alpha Channel through one of the MIX outs, bringing post-production closer to live. Users can also use the keying on TriCaster to feed graphics or real-time 3D creation tools. TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite support encoding of three channels.

Both TriCaster models now offer the latest version of Live Call Connect, effortlessly integrating popular video communication applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Zoom, Skype TX, Microsoft® Teams, Discord, Slack, and Tencent as video inputs. In addition, producers can turn any mobile device into a live production camera by using the NDI TriCaster Camera App - now available, for free, for Android and iOS devices.

Using AI, TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite help to maintain all important production quality by cancelling or reducing background noise from any source. The tool automatically detects voices and cleans the audio meaning remote callers in loud environments can be clearly and easily heard, just by the touch of a button, using the Neural Voice Isolation tool.

NewTek TriCaster 1 Pro is available now at $21,995 USMSRP - International pricing may vary.

The NewTek TriCaster 2 Elite update is free and available to download now for all existing TriCaster 2 Elite users. TriCaster 2 Elite is available to buy and priced at $29,995 USMSRP

For more information, please visit https://www.newtek.com/tricaster/1-pro/ and https://www.newtek.com/tricaster/2-elite/

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

