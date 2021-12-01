HEVC Adoption, LiveU, and REMI Production

Learn more about emerging codecs and remote production at Streaming Media East.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Jan Ozer: Obviously, the outbound bandwidth requirements get reduced with with the more advanced codecs. So, what are you seeing in terms of HEVC adoption, and how has that been accelerated by COVID?

Scott Sheehan: We're pretty much done with H.264 by next year, so it's all HEVC. Our LU300, LU600, LU800. Our foray into this was with the LU200 and LU500 before that, and we still have the prosumer device out there that uses H.264, but all of that is even going to HEVC soon enough. You're talking about sending a higher-quality video if you're using 60% of the bandwidth. So with with an LU300, for instance, we encode at 3.6Mbps. We had to encode at 4.5Mbps on the 200 to get not even the same video quality. So HEVC--or H.265--is the way forward until H.266 comes around?

So HEVC is the way forward. It uses lower bandwidth. We standardize on around 4.2 megabits per second with the 600 and 800, but you can dial it all the way up to 20Mbps. We always try to tell people, "If you're going to do that, and you're still running on cellular, just realize your data consumption is going to go up."

But a lot of times, if it's sports or greenscreen or stuff like that, and they're coming off of a nice fiber, you can dial it up and go on the internet for free. But AGC is here and we're supporting all the way up to 4k, we've got people doing scripted for commercials. And we're global, so all the different formats, we support everything that anybody might need. Now, how many people are really doing 4K? Not a lot. Not yet. But there are some production companies that are bringing the 4k to their to their productions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles